One-millionth Toyota Tacoma is a TRD Pro, and it’s headed to auction

I'm upgrading my lift kit from a budget ProComp kit to the Ironman 4x4 Foam Cell Full Kit (2-3-inch lift, new shocks, coils, full leaf pack, and carrier bearing drop kit) on my 2010 Toyota Tacoma double cab. The truck is my daily driver and weekend overlanding/camping rig. I don't do any extreme off-roading or rock crawling. Usually trails with softball sized rocks at most. My question is, currently I have a 1-inch diff drop that came with the budget kit. The Ironman kit does not have a diff drop (has a carrier bearing drop) but has the same amount of lift as the old kit. Do I need the diff drop? I can't seem to get a straight answer from anyone. I spoke with Ironman, and they said it's not required if you're doing moderate off-roading, but they can't define "moderate." I'd like to remove the diff drop so I don't have to use spacers to attach my new skidplate. Should I remove it or keep it? Sorry for being long-winded.