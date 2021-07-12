Cancel
One-millionth Toyota Tacoma is a TRD Pro, and it's headed to auction

The one-millionth Toyota Tacoma pickup truck produced will be auctioned off by Mecum Auctions at the company’s Monterey sale, scheduled for August 12-14. The truck is a 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro in Army Green (a TRD Pro-exclusive color for 2020) with a black leather interior. It was donated by Al Monzajeb and Toyota of Bellingham (Washington), and proceeds from the sale will benefit the Seattle Children’s Hospital.

