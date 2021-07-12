Braiding You Within Your Professional Practice

In today’s world, technological advancements have made everything faster, simpler and more convenient. Tasks that were once laborious or time-consuming can now be achieved with a few taps on our phones or a few clicks of the mouse. Hungry but out of food in the fridge? Someone can have groceries delivered to you within an hour, or better yet, food from your favorite restaurant. No more finding parking, waiting in checkout lines, loading up our car, and pushing the cart back across the lot. No more chopping vegetables, seasoning meats, waiting for things to cook and then washing the dishes after. Seeing our family and friends who live far away is no longer an ordeal of travel and coordination, we can simply call them and we’ll see their face.