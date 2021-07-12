Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockley County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Hockley by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hockley The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Hockley County in northwestern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm over Levelland producing heavy rainfall. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Levelland and Opdyke West. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hockley, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
County
Hockley County, TX
City
Levelland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects

CNN — Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas’$2 6th Congressional District, CNN projects – without the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Republican overcame the former President’s backing of his opponent, Republican Susan Wright, to claim victory. Wright is the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who had cancer and died in February after contracting Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy