Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers: Top 10 players to watch at training camp 2021

By Freddie Boston
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s July, which means the return of Green Bay Packers training camp is almost here. Rookies will report to training camp in less than two weeks, and we’ll finally get to see the Packers players back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur will be aiming to lead this team beyond the NFC Championship Game, the round where they’ve suffered consecutive playoff exits.

lombardiave.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

115K+
Followers
307K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Very Telling Admission On Matt LaFleur

A strong point of contention between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization has been a lack of communication. Rodgers has long expressed his desire to be more involved in the team’s decision making process. And on Wednesday, the reigning league MVP made that fact even more abundantly clear.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

How Packers star Aaron Rodgers drove Matt LaFleur to drink, revealed

The Aaron Rodgers drama brought a lot of stress to members of the Green Bay Packers organization this summer, including head coach Matt LaFleur. Rodgers made his unhappiness with the organization known earlier in the year, and there were rumors of a possible trade around the NFL Draft. While that didn’t happen, Rodgers ditched offseason activities, leaving some speculation that he wouldn’t show up to training camp at all and potentially even sit out the season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Matt LaFleur coped with Aaron Rodgers drama by turning to wine

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hilariously revealed that he coped with all the Aaron Rodgers drama by drinking wine to put him to sleep. It goes without saying, but the offseason was incredibly stressful for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers. Up until earlier this week, it was completely up in the air if Aaron Rodgers would return to the team for the 2021 season or not.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today. During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why It's Now a Fact that Aaron Rodgers Will Return to Packers this Season

Colin Cowherd: “Wasn’t ‘The Match’ kind of fun, chill, and jokey? If Aaron Rodgers was going through a real divorce you think all the guys would joke about it? Wouldn’t you offer more sympathy than pokes in the ribs? First of all, we didn’t get any grand announcement, Aaron isn’t going to make any grand announcement at a celebrity golf event that steals the thunder from the event. Aaron wears his feelings on his sleeve and he was chill, laughing, relaxed, and was probably reveling in some of this… If this was serious and he was breaking up don’t you think he would call Brady, Mickelson, or DeChambeau and say ‘guys, this is sensitive, can we kind of just be cool about it?’ That’s what you would do with your guys if you were going golfing and having a divorce. ‘Guys, this brutal, this is exhausting, I can’t take four hours of crap.’ Your guys would offer sympathy Nobody was offering sympathy they were just poking, poking, and poking because Aaron was cool with it. I don’t think Aaron is happy with the situation but here was a big moment where he could have unveiled the truth… This looked too casual, too jokey, and too fun. I think Aaron has come to terms with it, he probably has a year left, I wanted to sign off for the off-season, get this out of my head, take care of me mentally, play a lot of golf, go to Hawaii, and let my hair grow. He looks happy to me, I think he’s come to some resolution with himself, and it’s going to be one more year and then let Jordan Love take over in Green Bay. That’s what it looks like to me.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Peyton Manning predicts how Aaron Rodgers drama will come to an end

The future is unclear for where Aaron Rodgers will play, but Peyton Manning knows one thing: it’s probably not going to be in Denver. Day ??? of the Rodgers/Packers beef and we are an inch closer to an outcome than where we were when this all popped off. Which is a bit alarming since he’s pretty much been living his best life and probably has Green Bay on DND.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is how much money Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants from Packers

The issues Aaron Rodgers has with the Green Bay Packers are supposedly not about money, but that does not necessarily mean money can’t fix them. A recent report claimed Rodgers turned down a multi-year contract extension from the Packers this offseason that would have made him the highest-paid player in football. Of course, all that matters with NFL contracts is guaranteed money, and there were no details about the structure of the supposed offer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Are Aaron Rodgers, Packers finally heading towards reconciliation?

Training camp is fast approaching for the Green Bay Packers but the tide might finally be turning in their favor as it pertains to Aaron Rodgers. We’ve seen Aaron Rodgers on the golf course substantially more frequently in July than we’ve seen him have anything to do with the Green Bay Packers this offseason. The reigning NFL MVP has reportedly been pursuing a break-up with the team that he’s been with his entire career but nothing has materialized.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood. And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too. Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a...
NFLNewsweek

NFL Player Cole Beasley Says He'll Get Vaccinated if Pfizer Gives Him Earnings Share

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said Tuesday he would get the COVID-19 vaccine if Pfizer gave him an earnings share. The NFL player responded to a tweet from ProFootballTalk saying what it would take for him to get the shot. ProFootballTalk's original tweet linked an article from their website proposing the NFL and its player association halt marijuana testing for players who agree to get vaccinated.
NFLPopculture

Packers' Davante Adams Makes Surprising Move Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only member of the Green Bay Packers having issues with the team. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has broken off long-term contract extension talks. Adams and the Packers have no plans to resume talks as training camp starts next week. Rapoport said the two sides have been talking for months, "but they are now in a bad place."

Comments / 0

Community Policy