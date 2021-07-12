Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Starks to Fannett. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Central Gardens, Starks, Mauriceville, Rose City, Lunita, Port Acres, Toomey, Edgerly and Fannett.alerts.weather.gov
