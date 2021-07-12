Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

We Need This Adriana Lima, Megan Fox Date to Happen

By Amina Niasse
papermag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobu is the restaurant of choice for ballplayers, Kardashians and now Megan Fox it seems. Fingers crossed, we may be able to expect a hot date between the Jennifer's Body actress and supermodel Adriana Lima at the spot soon. The two beauties shared an Instagram exchange Sunday where they did...

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adriana Lima
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Hot Date#Supermodel#Nobu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Megan Fox looks unworldly in her latest stunning selfie

Ever since Megan Fox entered our lives thanks to Transformers, we've always associated the actress with a more edgy, 'rock chick' style. We can almost guarantee that you've had a picture of her denim shorts and checked shirt pinned to your outfit inspiration board for years. In recent months however...
Musicenstarz.com

Megan Fox Outs Traumatic, Embarrasing Reason Why She Stopped Drinking

Megan Fox confessed what truly pushed her to stopped drinking. What happened during the 2009 Golden Globe Awards still affects Fox. It was too bad that it also pushed her to stay away from alcoholic drinks. Speaking with Who What Wear, Fox recalled all the iconic styles she flaunted in...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Megan Fox took role to meet Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox signed up for’Midnight in the Switchgrass’ to “meet” Machine Gun Kelly. The 35-year-old actress found love on the set of the film with the rapper – whose real name is Colson Baker – and she claimed she felt driven to be in the movie because “the universe” told her it would be “rewarding” for her in some way.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox On Initially Having Doubts About Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been a hot Hollywood couple for over a year on the heels of the Transformer star’s divorce to Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage. Fox’s flame has dazzled with their impeccable street style, collaborations and the sweet words they share about their relationship. But as Fox recently admitted, she wasn’t always sure her and the rapper would work as well as they do together.
CelebritiesPage Six

Lala Kent seemingly shades Megan Fox for skipping movie premiere

Lala Kent is sticking up for her man. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 30, seemingly shaded Megan Fox after the actress did not attend the premiere of her latest movie, “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, directed. Kent posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story standing...
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

What Megan Fox did before Dating MGK

Megan Fox says she made a Pros and Cons List before dating MGK. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been hot and heavy for about a year now, and they often times refer to each other as their ‘twin flame’. Megan recently described how she felt when she first met him. She said, “When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here. There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.” Megan did address the age gap that exists between them. She said, “The fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f**k yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.” What age gap is too big for relationships? Do you think there is a double standard between men and women dating younger?
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Megan Fox worried Machine Gun Kelly romance was doomed, more news

Megan Fox thought her romance with Machine Gun Kelly romance would 'never work'. Despite their extreme PDA moments and gung-ho professions of love for one another, Megan Fox thought twice about dating Machine Gun Kelly. In fact, as she recently revealed on "Who What Wear," she had to make a list of pros and cons of pursuing a romantic relationship with the artist and actor. "When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here," she said, according to ET. Still, she had to sit down and convince herself to go for it. Describing the pros and cons list, she recalled, "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.'" MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, seems to have had less trouble figuring things out after they met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." In a new GQ profile, he confirms he once had a poster of Megan in his bedroom and eventually got a "Transformers" tattoo on his arm. According to the writer, "at least one classmate" of Colson's remembers he predicted he'd "marry her one day."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
New York City, NYPage Six

Lady Gaga goes full ‘Pretty Woman’ in pink polka dots

They don’t call her Lady Gaga for nothing. The “Born This Way” singer, 35, looked perfectly polished during NYC’s scorching heat wave on Tuesday, stepping out in a pink polka-dot dress ($1,503) by Alessandra Rich. Gaga accessorized her “Pretty Woman”-worthy ensemble with white pumps, cat-eye sunglasses, an itty-bitty Fendi bag...
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Till Death Do They Part? All About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Steamy Romance

A fox, indeed! Over the past year, actress Megan Fox has very publicly proven that moving on from a long-term marriage doesn’t have to slow you down. In fact, a 35-year-old mother of three can whoop it up, let her hair down and have the time of her life with the right partner—and for Fox, that’s been 31-year-old rapper-slash-actor Machine Gun Kelly. These newly minted lovebirds have been reveling in their over-the-top chemistry ever since they first got together in mid-2020 and their romance shows no signs of slowing down.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).

Comments / 0

Community Policy