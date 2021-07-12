Cancel
Man 'high on drugs' and armed with AK-47 shot dead in Ann Arbor apartment: police

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
Police are investigating unusual circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting at an apartment in Ann Arbor last Friday. A man from Detroit was killed.

