PointsBet Has No-Brainer Home Run Derby Promo

Royals fans have had a (probably somewhat fair) bone to pick with ESPN since last week's Home Run Derby. Though Perez was eliminated in the event's first round -- losing to eventual repeat-champion Pete Alonso -- he certainly went out swinging; his score (28 dingers) was the second-highest first-round total of anyone in the derby. Perez's only mistake was getting matched up against Alonso in the first round, which is, of course, not actually his mistake at all. Almost immediately, Alonso's record-breaking first round (35 dingers) overshadowed Perez's performance -- both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Kansas City wasn't super thrilled about the lack of love given to Perez, and on Monday morning's Cody and Gold, Perez's teammate Whit Merrifield expressed some of those same sentiments.