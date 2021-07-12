Cancel
PointsBet Has No-Brainer Home Run Derby Promo

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there any way for the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby to end without a home run? No, and that is fantastic news for new players at PointsBet. With a new no-brainer promo, PointsBet Sportsbook is giving new users who bet $10 on the 2021 Home Run Derby $100 in bonus money if any player hits at least one homer tonight.

