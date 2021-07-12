Cancel
Emanuel County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emanuel; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WILKINSON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN EMANUEL...JOHNSON AND NORTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 624 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from near Dublin to near Spann, Kite and Herndon, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Dublin, Louisville, Wrightsville, East Dublin, Wadley, Harrison, Bartow, Summertown, Riddleville, Kite, Spann, Donovan, Tuckers Crossroad, Blundale, Pringle, Lovett, Three Points, Moxley, Dellwood and New Home. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

