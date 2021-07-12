Cancel
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Starks to Fannett. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Central Gardens, Starks, Mauriceville, Rose City, Lunita, Port Acres, Toomey, Edgerly and Fannett.

alerts.weather.gov

