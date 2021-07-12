Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mora County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Mora by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Taos County in north central New Mexico North Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 425 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 0.2 inches of rain have fallen within the Luna Fire burn scar. Along the Mora River near Holman as much as 0.80 inches have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chacon and Holman. Hazardous water levels are expected in the Mora River from the Luna Fire burn scar downstream to Watrous. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Mora, NM
City
Holman, NM
County
Mora County, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Chacon, NM
City
Watrous, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#14 10 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

House Republicans revolt over reimposed mask mandate

(CNN) — The drama over mask wearing on Capitol Hill is back and in full force. One day after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan reinstated a mask mandate in the House of Representatives, many House Republicans purposefully defied the rules by appearing on the floor maskless. This is the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Jake Ellzey wins Texas special election runoff, CNN projects

CNN — Texas state Rep. Jake Ellzey will win the special election runoff in Texas’$2 6th Congressional District, CNN projects – without the endorsement of Donald Trump. The Republican overcame the former President’s backing of his opponent, Republican Susan Wright, to claim victory. Wright is the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who had cancer and died in February after contracting Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy