Memorial service planned for deceased Elgin residents

ELGIN — A memorial service honoring Elgin residents who have died in the past year and a half is being held on Monday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at the Elgin Stampede Grounds.

According to local pastor Laurie Ferring, who is organizing the ceremony, the event will be a strong bonding moment for the community.

“This is a special community event to gather and acknowledge the loss our community has suffered this past year and a half,” Ferring said. “These losses are felt deeply in a small community like Elgin. It is important to acknowledge the loss and regain our sense of community in light of the recent year’s isolation and loss.”

Ferring said there have been roughly 25 deaths in the past year and a half that have severely impacted the Elgin community, including several teenagers, a high school teacher, a day care provider and two local businessmen.

Those interested in submitting a name for the memorial can send their own name and address, along with the name of the deceased, to elginmemorial@gmail.com. Ferring stressed that the cause of death does not need to be mentioned.

“This is not about COVID or any other type of death,” Ferring said. “This is just a means of processing grief and moving on to healing.”

There is no fee for submitting a name for the service. Along with the ceremony, organizations are collecting funds in order to purchase a granite park bench with a plaque memorializing those who have died.

Donations for the bench will be taken at the event or at any Community Bank prior to July 26. Although the memorial ceremony will be open to the public, Ferring said submissions should be limited to Elgin residents.