Two arrested on manslaughter charges in deadly overdose

By Rebekah Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 15 days ago
Christian County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men on manslaughter charges in a deadly overdose.

The sheriff's office says 20-year-old Joshua Long and 19-year-old Seth Henderson were indicted on charges of manslaughter 2nd degree in the death of 23-year-old Corbin Bowling of Crofton.

Officials say Bowling died from a drug overdose in January of this year from narcotics she purchased from Long and Henderson.

The investigation is still ongoing. Long and Henderson were arrested and lodged in the Christian County Jail Monday.

