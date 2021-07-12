Cancel
NBA

LeBron James hopes to retire with Lakers

By Riley Gates
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his 18-year NBA career, LeBron James has played for three different franchises, including two stints with one team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. While James has shown he’s not afraid to change uniforms and doesn’t look to be slowing down in the league anytime soon, he has made it clear where he wants to finish playing. On a recent edition of the, “Smartless,” podcast, James said he hopes to retire as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

