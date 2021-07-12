Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How to Peel Ginger: The Ultimate No Tool Guide to Ginger in All Its Forms

By Sarah Abrams
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fresh ginger is an aromatic rhizome that is known for its amazing health benefits and its wonderful flavor. A rhizome is an underground stem, and is often mistaken for a root. Ginger root is often seen in Asian dishes like stir-fry and fried rice. Ginger tea is a warm and cozy tea that aids in digestion. Ginger is also proven to reduce nausea and can be especially helpful for pregnant women, but the main downside is figuring out how to peel ginger.

www.wideopeneats.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ginger Tea#Peel#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
Related
LifestylePosted by
Mental_Floss

This $8 Tool Is the Easiest Way to Peel and Devein Shrimp

Whenever you buy fresh shrimp, you may notice a thin, dark string down the back of them that you'll want to remove before cooking. This removal process is called “deveining” (although the string is actually the shrimp's digestive tract and not a vein). And while eating the “vein” isn't necessarily harmful, according to Allrecipes, many consider the dark line visually unappealing and believe that it makes the texture more grainy and gritty. Though commonly completed with a small knife or scissors, now you can use this $8 tool from OXO to get the job done without making a huge mess (or breaking a sweat).
Food & Drinksmoonandspoonandyum.com

Iced Blueberry Ginger Tea Refresher

This post is sponsored by Torani. All opinions expressed are my own. A perfectly sweet and subtly spicy iced tea refresher with juicy blueberries and flavorful ginger, brought to life with Torani's amazing new Puremade Black Sugar Syrup. Naturally vegan & gluten-free. Nothing quite hits the spot like a cool,...
Recipesrecipes.net

Sesame-Crusted Tuna with Ginger Cream Recipe

Perfectly seared and seasoned, this sesame-crusted tuna is an Asian-inspired fish dish that balances the delicate flavors of the ocean with ginger & chili. In a saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the ginger, onion, and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened. Add the vinegar,...
Recipesfeedyoursoul2.com

Tomato Ginger Poached Cod

Poaching is an awesome way to cook fish. Poaching is almost foolproof. By cooking my Tomato Ginger Poached Cod in a broth, it is almost impossible for it to dry out. Poaching fish is so forgiving. This does not mean that you cannot screw it up. If you overcook the cod, it will begin to fall apart. So what you look for is the point where the color has changed to white and the fish is just starting to flake.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Fresh Ginger And Salmon Recipe

You don't have to go to a fancy restaurant in order to enjoy the seafood meal of your dreams. Thanks to recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply, your elaborate meal can go from stove to kitchen in less than 20 minutes. Dalton has perfected an easy fresh ginger and salmon recipe that's restaurant-level worthy, only you can skip the hassle of venturing to a sit-down restaurant, and enjoy it right at home. "This is a simple recipe but it really packs a punch in terms of flavor and versatility," Dalton says. "A quick midweek dinner, or you can make it and leave to marinate ahead of time for a dinner party."
Recipesrecipes.net

Apricot-Ginger Fizz Mixer Recipe

Apricot nectar and fresh ginger lend a sweet and a slight hint of spice to this fizz mixer. This recipe amps up sparkling wine with a refreshing flavor. Bring ginger, sugar, and ½ cup water to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat; stir until sugar has dissolved. Let cool. Put apricot...
Home & GardenPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Ditch the Boring Plastic With These Pioneer Woman Dish Sets

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're a kitchen decor enthusiast, then you're probably familiar with the Pioneer Woman collection. Ree Drummond, the creator behind the iconic brand, is known for adding floral design flair to what would otherwise be boring dishware. Not only do you get beautiful kitchen accessories, but Pioneer Woman dishes are also affordable! Pioneer woman's kitchen sets include instant pots, kitchen towels, measuring cups, oven mitts, pot holders, tumblers, nesting bowl sets, and more perfect for every cowgirl kitchen. Today, though, we'll focus on her beautiful dish sets.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Our Guide to Armadillo Eggs and 7 Great Recipes

Have you ever tried an armadillo egg? No, wait, come back. I promise, this Texas-born favorite has nothing to do with roadkill or even actual armadillos (especially since armadillos don't lay eggs). If you're not familiar with armadillo eggs, let us tell you about this fun and tasty food. The...
Recipestablemagazine.com

Gingered Peach and Blackberry Pie

Adapted from Cook’s Country’s Peaches and Cream Pie. 2 pounds ripe but firm peaches, halved and pitted (you can leave the peels on) 2 tablespoons sugar, plus 1/2 cup (3 1/2 ounces) 1 cup fresh blackberries. 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour. 1 teaspoon ground ginger. 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. 1⁄3 cup heavy...
Recipesrecipes.net

Asian Kale Slaw with Ginger Peanut Dressing Recipe

Whether eaten as it is or as a tasty side, this Asian kale slaw offers a burst of flavors from its crunchy veggies tossed in a sweet and tangy ginger sauce. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Bake the...
Recipesrecipes.net

Double-Soy Ginger Tofu Recipe

Marinated in a fruity, sweet, and salty soy sauce and orange juice mix, this ginger tofu recipe is a tasty vegetarian dish that even meat-lovers will enjoy. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a small saucepan, combine vinegar and ginger. Bring to a simmer over low heat, then remove from heat and stir in orange juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, and 2 tablespoons water.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Home & Gardenartofmanliness.com

Keep Your House Cooler With a Quick 10-Minute Clean of Your Air Conditioner

Got your home’s air conditioner chugging away, but your house doesn’t feel as cool as you think it would? It might be time to clean up its condenser. The outside condenser unit of your central air conditioner is basically a giant fan surrounded by tiny metal fins (there’s also a condenser in there). These tiny fins can get caked with dust, pollen, and other detritus, reducing airflow from your unit. Reduced airflow means a less efficient air conditioner, which means a warmer house and more expensive energy bills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy