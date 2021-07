With covid-19 cases once again rising in the U.S.—fueled by the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant—even vaccinated people are understandably worried. This week, new preliminary research seemed to suggest that those given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would have significantly less protection against Delta than past strains. But other recent research has been more encouraging, and some scientists aren’t so sure that added measures such as a booster shot are warranted for these people, at least not based on the evidence collected so far.