Ten months after giving birth to her daughter, Camryn, Allyson Felix broke the record for the most gold medals ever won by a single track and field athlete in IAAF World Championships history. As she heads to Tokyo to compete in her fifth Olympics — an impressive feat within itself — Felix is just one medal away from earning the title of most decorated Olympian in women's track and field history and joining Carl Lewis as the most decorated athlete in Team USA track and field history. So how many Olympic medals does Felix have exactly?