Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, WI

19 new COVID-19 cases reported over 4-day period in tri-county area

By Times Staff Report
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jp3s_0aup9Yok00
Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

WATERTOWN — Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported over a four-day period across the tri-county area.

No deaths were reported Monday as the three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.

Officials in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have stopped providing daily updates on the case numbers, so the totals reflect changes since Thursday. Future updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays.

Jefferson County added seven COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,245. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.9%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 12 from Thursday to 7,145. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by five to 13, while no one is hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday. There is no one in precautionary quarantine, and 19 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,570. No deaths were reported.

Two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.

There are 14 known active cases in the county, up six from Thursday. A total of 7,459 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 342,554 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Monday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,388.

One person is now in isolation — a decrease of one from Thursday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Thursday.

A total of 2,356 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two from Thursday, leaving one known active cases in the county. There are four people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.

Comments / 0

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
1K+
Followers
172
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Local
Wisconsin Health
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Government
County
Jefferson County, WI
County
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Watertown, WI
Government
Jefferson County, WI
Government
City
Watertown, WI
Jefferson County, WI
Coronavirus
Watertown, WI
Coronavirus
Watertown, WI
Health
Jefferson County, WI
Health
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Tri#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy