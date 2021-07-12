19 new COVID-19 cases reported over 4-day period in tri-county area

Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

WATERTOWN — Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported over a four-day period across the tri-county area.

No deaths were reported Monday as the three-county region’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.

Officials in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have stopped providing daily updates on the case numbers, so the totals reflect changes since Thursday. Future updates will be provided on Mondays and Thursdays.

Jefferson County added seven COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,245. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.9%.

The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 12 from Thursday to 7,145. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by five to 13, while no one is hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday. There is no one in precautionary quarantine, and 19 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.

St. Lawrence County reported 11 new novel coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,570. No deaths were reported.

Two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Thursday.

There are 14 known active cases in the county, up six from Thursday. A total of 7,459 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.

To date, 342,554 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Monday from the state Department of Health.

St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.

Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Monday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,388.

One person is now in isolation — a decrease of one from Thursday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Thursday.

A total of 2,356 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two from Thursday, leaving one known active cases in the county. There are four people in quarantine.

Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.

The data comes from local county health departments.