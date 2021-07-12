Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - Get Report will announce second quarter 2021 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4 th, at 5:00 PM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: 5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Live Webcast: FRT Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #: 877.407.9208; Passcode: 13721508

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 18, 2021 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13721508.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries: Leah Andress BradyInvestor Relations Senior Manager301.998.8265 lbrady@federalrealty.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301331942.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Investment#Reit#Frt#Company#Federal Realty#Santana Row#Pike Rose#Assembly Row#Reit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.
Financial Reportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Stifel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $198.1 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had earnings of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.70 per share. The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.50 million-$11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS. Shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54 to $0.59 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.51 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post $2.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.68 million.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On August 3, 2021

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) - Get Report today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. In connection with the earnings release, Deciphera's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.27 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.Polaris also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.350-$9.600 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $551.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.40 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post sales of $353.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $360.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $346.83 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $146.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post sales of $127.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.96 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Lightbridge To Hold Business Update & Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call On Monday, August 9, 2021 At 4pm ET

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Lightbridge will host a conference call later that day on Monday, August 9th, 2021, at 4 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on its fuel development activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy