There's a Rise in Friendship Therapy—Here's Why You Should Consider It

Vaccines have come out, and life is slowly wading back to normalcy. But you can still feel anxious about a lot of things in this post-pandemic world, especially when it has not gone completely. The news of new virus infection in the US and other countries amidst the relaxing lockdown rules can make you more worried. You can be more sensitive about your, and your loved ones’ safety as offices plan to reopen. That means you would have to commute soon and find childcare too for your young ones. All these thoughts can already be disturbing your mental peace, causing enough restlessness and tiredness. Indulge in a bit of self-care if you wish to get over this uneasiness.