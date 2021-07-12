There's a Rise in Friendship Therapy—Here's Why You Should Consider It
The pandemic brought on a whole new host of friendship challenges. Social distancing and stay-at-home orders made it more difficult to see friends in person, Zoom fatigue made it harder to stay connected while apart, and differences in adhering to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols created more tensions and conflict on top of it all. So, even at a time when solid and reliable support systems were needed more than ever, many friendships were shaken up instead.hellogiggles.com
Comments / 0