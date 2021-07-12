Teens learn at MCC STEAM session

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many parents turn to learning kits to help teens take a step outside the textbook or away from the screen and introduce educational concepts in approachable ways. With the rise of STEM education, it’s easier to find learning kits for teens that cover subjects such as coding, chemistry, robotics, or biology, just to name a few. With so many options, choosing the right learning kit for your teen comes with a unique set of challenges.