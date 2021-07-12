Teens learn at MCC STEAM session
Learning by doing was the driving force when MCC hosted its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Camp for Teens. The camp is a pre-college and career enrichment program developed for highly motivated and talented teens ages 13-17. Three sessions, Marine Biology, Cake Decorating and Woodworking were offered, and the three participants in the Woodworking class, Christian Doss, 13, Lily Darty, 15, and Kendall Bean, 15, took their lessons to heart creating cutting boards that featured an epoxy element and bird houses for outdoor use.www.meridianstar.com
