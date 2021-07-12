Advance voting for USD 383 primary election begins Wednesday

Advance voting for the Manhattan-Ogden school board primary election begins Wednesday.

Riley County Clerk Rich Vargo reminded county commissioners of the primary during their meeting Monday morning.

People who live in the boundaries of USD 383 and have not registered to vote must do so before the end of the day Tuesday to vote in the primary election set for Aug. 3.

Advance voting will be held on the second floor of the Riley County Office Building, 110 Courthouse Plaza.

Starting Wednesday, voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday through July 30.

Voting also will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, and Monday, Aug. 2, which is the last day of advance voting.

Vargo said there are still “10 legal candidates” on the ballot for the school board, although one of those candidates withdrew from the race.

“There are still 10 candidates (on the ballot), no matter what you hear out there,” Vargo said.

Bill Spiegel pulled his name from the election July 2.

Spiegel will remain on the ballot by law; Vargo told commissioners he does not have the authority to take Spiegel’s name off.

The primary will whittle the field down to six candidates.

The general election Nov. 2 will have voters choose which of those six people will fill three open seats on the board.

The nine remaining candidates are Jennifer Chua, a local volunteer; incumbent board member Karla Hagemeister; Kevin Harms, Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Apache helicopter pilot at Fort Riley; Betty Mattingly-Ebert, owner of Paradoxx Design in Manhattan; Jayme Morris-Hardeman, executive director of Thrive! Flint Hills and former Manhattan city commissioner; Teresa Parks, local activist and career transition readiness specialist for Flint Hills Job Corps in Manhattan; Steven Ruzzin, a data engineer; Carl Treece, a retired science teacher and Army medical service officer; and Christine Weixelman, a registered nurse.

Hagemeister is the only incumbent seeking re-election.

Fellow board member Katrina Lewison and board president Jurdene Coleman are not seeking re-election.