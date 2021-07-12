Cancel
Kansas State soccer hires Don Trentham as associated head coach

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 17 days ago

Kansas State soccer has hired Don Trentham as its associate head coach, the program announced Monday.

Trentham replaces Gabe Romo, who recently was hired as an assistant coach at Michigan State. Trentham spent the last six seasons on Missouri’s staff.

“Don brings a wealth of coaching experience and will be a huge asset to our program,” head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “His knowledge and coaching skill sets will allow us to keep growing and bring new ideas to a team that has been on the rise.”

Trentham’s duties at K-State will include coaching the defense and serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator, two roles with which he has plenty of experience.

During his six seasons spent coaching Missouri’s defense, Trentham’s Tigers set a school record for goals allowed in a season (17 in 2015), won their first SEC Tournament game since 2012 (2017) and developed an All-SEC goalkeeper (Kelsey Dorsey, 2018). They also qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

Missouri finished the 2020 season 6-5-3.

Before coaching at Missouri, Trentham served as an assistant coach at Colorado, where he led the Buffaloes’ recruiting efforts and helped them to a 36-22-7 record over three seasons. Colorado made the NCAA Tournament in two of those seasons.

Before Colorado, Trentham was the head coach at Montana State-Billings for nine years. The program never achieved a winning season until Trentham arrived, but he led them to an 85-75-10 record during his tenure.

Trentham earned a Bachelor’s degree in education from Columbia College in 1999 and a Master’s in health and physical education from East Stroudsburg in 2007.

He and his wife, Jennifer, have two children.

The Wildcats begin their 2021 season with a scrimmage at South Dakota State on Aug. 12.

