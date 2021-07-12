Payments from expanded child tax credit to start arriving soon

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In a few days, some Granite State families will see an extra bump in their bank accounts, from the federal government's $1.9 trillion relief plan. Federal lawmakers said roughly 200,000 New Hampshire children could benefit from the expanded child tax credit that was included in the latest COVID-19 relief bill. The American Rescue Plan is expanding the annual child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for older children and $3,600 for children under the age of 6.