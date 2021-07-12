Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Payments from expanded child tax credit to start arriving soon

By Mike Cherry
WMUR.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — In a few days, some Granite State families will see an extra bump in their bank accounts, from the federal government's $1.9 trillion relief plan. Federal lawmakers said roughly 200,000 New Hampshire children could benefit from the expanded child tax credit that was included in the latest COVID-19 relief bill. The American Rescue Plan is expanding the annual child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for older children and $3,600 for children under the age of 6.

www.wmur.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Business
Manchester, NH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Return#The American Rescue Plan#Granite State Retirement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Google to require workers be vaccinated if returning to campus

Google is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if they are returning to work on the company’s campuses. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the vaccine requirement and saying the company's global work-from-home program will be extended until Oct. 18. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 2

Community Policy