The 2021 NHL Draft is unlike any other in recent memory. There was a level of uncertainty with this draft class from the very beginning, as the talent pool is diluted and there was no strong consensus for ranking the players. Those things tend to get sorted out over the course of the season, but the COVID-19 pandemic completely derailed that possibility for many prospects. Tournaments were canceled. Some players were forced to play in unfamiliar leagues. Some had limited seasons, and some played no more than a handful of competitive games.