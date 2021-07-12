Wyatt Muggli takes home big prize in tie-down roping at Elgin Stampede

Buy Now Bullrider Tanner Bradley holds on to a bucking bull during the Mark Nichols Memorial Xtreme Bulls competition at Elgin Stampede on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Bradley took second prize during the event's first round, scoring 71 points and finishing third in the overall standings. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

ELGIN — Wyatt Muggli of Lane, Oklahoma, recorded a scorching time of 8.3 seconds to win the tie-down roping competition and take home a $1,956 purse at the Elgin Stampede. Rodeo events took place from Thursday, July 8, to Saturday, July 11 at the Stampede Grounds in Elgin.

Muggli finished nearly a second ahead of second-place finisher Garrett Robinson, who took home $1,619. Muggli’s first-place finish is a tenth of a second off his best career time in a PRCA-sanctioned event.

Ladd King and Preston Pederson tied for third place with a time of 9.3 seconds, with each contestant taking home a $1,113 prize.

Bareback riding

Montana native George Gillespie scored a 78 to take the top prize of $1,216 in the bareback riding competition. Gillespie narrowly beat Austin Foss, who scored a 75 and earned a $921 payout.

Australian Mat Turner finished third in the event, scoring a 72 and taking home $663. Turner previously finished second in the bareback riding contest at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in June. Pendlton native Payton Wright scored a 69.5 to take fourth place at the Stampede after winning the event at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show. Wright earned a $442 payout.

Saddle Bronc

Only a half a point separated first and second place in the saddle bronc competition at the Elgin Stampede, with Kade Bruno winning the event after scoring a 76.5. Bruno narrowly beat out Jesse James Kirby, who scored a 76. Bruno earned a $1,644 purse for first place and Kirby took home $1,246.

Russell Kay scored a 74 to take third place and Dougie Hall scored a 71 to finish in fourth.

Bull riding

In the Mark Nichols Xtreme Bulls competition on Thursday, July 8, three riders registered qualifying scores through two rounds of competition.

Greg Shannon scored an 81 during the first round to take the overall best score and earn a payout of $1,282. With the pressure on to qualify a score in the second round, Justin Houston tallied a score of 77 which earned him a second place finish and winning prize of $971. Tanner Bradley’s 71 in the first round earned him a third place finish and brought home a $699 payout.

In the standard bull riding competition on Friday, July 9, none of the 12 riders recorded qualifying scores.

Steer wrestling

Jason Thomas blazed through the steer wrestling competition and clocked an impressive time of 5.3 seconds. Thomas beat out second-place finisher Dalton Walker by three tenths of a second and earned a $1,445 payout. Walker took home $1,196 for his second place finish in the event.

Ryan Bothum rounded out the top three, finishing in 5.8 seconds and earning $947.

Breakaway roping

Ashley Goforth took the top spot in the breakaway roping competition at the Elgin Stampede with a time of 2.2 seconds. She earned a major prize of $2,149.

Second place finished Callahan Otoupalik finished in 2.4 seconds to take home $1,869. Danyelle Williams rounded out the top three with a time of 2.5 seconds.

Team roping

The team roping event was one of the closest finishes of the Stampede, with the difference between first and second place coming down to one tenth of a second. The duo of Jared Parke and Jaylen Eldridge finished in 4.9 seconds to win first place and earn a $1,957 payout.

Riley and Brady Minor clocked in at 5 seconds, narrowly earning a second place finish. The duo earned a $1,701 purse. Dillon Holyfield and Breck Ward rounded out the top three, taking home $1,319 following their time of 5.6 seconds.

Barrel racing

The barrel racing at the Elgin Stampede was one of the narrowest events from top to bottom, with a meager six hundredths of a second separating first and fifth place.

Brenda Dilbeck won first place with a time of 17.51 seconds and took home a $1,534 purse. Pamela Coker finished just a hundredth of a second behind to take second place and earn a $1,205 payout.

Jordan Minor tied for second at 17.52 seconds, while Lexie Gross finished in fourth with a time of 17.54 seconds and Italy Sheehan placed fifth with a 17.57 second run.

Steer roping

Tom Sorey dominated the steer roping field, scoring a first place finish of 11.4 seconds and beating the second place finisher by over two seconds. Sorey earned a $1,107 payout for his top finish.

Tuff Hardman (13.7) and Fred Brown (14) took the second and third place finishing spots. Jason Stewart took fourth with a time of 16.5 seconds.