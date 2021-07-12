Rancho Cordova bringing back planning commission after disbanding it in 2011
A decade after the city of Rancho Cordova dissolved its planning commission, city leaders are bringing the concept back. City Planning Manager Darcy Goulart said a flurry of new development proposals, both residential and commercial, started the discussion about bringing a commission back. The Rancho Cordova City Council, which currently makes final decisions on projects a commission would otherwise handle, is looking to spend more time on policy issues.www.bizjournals.com
