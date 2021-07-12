Cancel
Energy Industry

Firm Zero-Emission Power

Foreign Policy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special report from FP Analytics, the independent research division of Foreign Policy Magazine. In the run-up to the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP-26) in November, this Insider series explores the status of key technologies for deep decarbonization and trade and investment opportunities for materially reducing emissions and climate-related risks while strengthening energy security, economic resilience, and international alliances. Read Part I here.

Energy IndustryFarm and Dairy

Ethanol plants pledge to hit net zero emissions by 2050

More than 40 ethanol plants pledged to help the president reach his climate goals. The plants, all members of the Renewable Fuels Association, said in a letter sent July 27 to President Joe Biden that they support the goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and hit net zero by 2050.
Environmentecowatch.com

Reaching Zero Emissions by 2050 Could Save 74 Million Lives

As this summer's extreme heat waves and floods have made devastatingly clear, the climate crisis is already deadly. And it is likely to get even deadlier if nothing is done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Now, a study published in Nature Communications on Thursday has calculated exactly how many excess...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. firms may have to disclose emissions by partners, suppliers -SEC

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The top U.S. financial regulator said on Wednesday it may require publicly traded companies to report on greenhouse gas emissions by suppliers and partners, as part of an expected climate risk disclosure rule. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler said the rule...
Economyngtnews.com

DOE Awards Funds for Advancements in Zero Emissions Vehicles

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $60 million for 24 research and development projects aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from passenger cars and light- and heavy-duty trucks. The projects will help decarbonize the transportation sector and enhance the infrastructure needed to support the growing adoption of zero-emission vehicles.
Energy Industryinforisktoday.com

What Can Be Done to Enhance Electrical Grid Security?

The lack of adequate security features in critical electrical grid equipment - including high-power transformers - that's made in other nations poses a serious U.S. cybersecurity threat, according to federal officials who testified at a Congressional hearing this week. Supply chain vulnerabilities could result in a grid takedown by nation-state actors and a lengthy recovery period, they said.
ScienceCosmos

Killer carbon emissions

A new study has coined another metric for estimating the damage inflicted by climate change – this time, looking at the ‘mortality cost of carbon’. This metric calculates the number of lives placed at risk by our choices about the carbon we pump into the atmosphere. And the results are grim – if we don’t decrease our current emissions, the changing climate will cause 83 million avoidable deaths by 2100.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Research illuminates how energy costs vary nationwide

Costs for energy are borne unequally across the U.S. population. Argonne research is providing key data that can help inform decisions about which technologies can reduce disparities. Every U.S. household has at least one or two regular bills for energy, such as the monthly electric bill or spending for gasoline....
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Investment trends in grid-scale battery storage

The deployment of renewables has reached the point where balancing the electric grid requires shifting the supply of intermittent energy sources and demand on a MW-to-GW scale. Continued growth in the renewables market depends heavily on the widespread implementation of effective energy storage technologies. The widespread use of grid storage...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

MAN Energy Solutions to Supply Methanol-Fueled Engine for Maersk’s Carbon Neutral Feeder Ship

MAN Energy Solutions says it has won an order to supply the engine for the shipping industry’s first methanol-fueled containership. The ship, a 2,100 TEU-capacity feeder, is under development for industry giant Maersk and will be constructed at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. With delivery planned in 2023, the ship will be the first dual-fuel, carbon-neutral feeder to sail on green methanol.
Asia94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia optimistic of reaching net zero emissions by 2060 or earlier

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is optimistic of reaching a net zero emissions target by 2060 or sooner, a senior minister said on Tuesday, after the government submitted updated nationally determined climate goals to the United Nations. The new net zero emissions target was at least a decade earlier than the...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Sustainable Travel 2021: On The Way To Net-Zero Emissions

Before Covid19, the hospitality industry accounted for around 10% of our global economy. In 2019, no less than 15,000 hotels were in the pipeline attesting to the industry growth and place in our society (Hotel Management). In such a thriving industry implemented changes can have a global impact not only on its activities but also on other industries. As we face difficult times with the Covid19 and the climate change crises, it is time for us as an industry to take a stand and inspire others with our actions. The hospitality industry must change to strive in the long-term and has the chance to inspire others by doing so.
CarsCleanTechnica

The Great Toyota Zero-Emissions Summer Olympics Debacle

Do you remember this CNET Road Show headline from 2019? “Toyota will use Tokyo Olympics to debut solid state battery electric vehicle.” The 2020 Olympics were supposed to showcase the zero emissions talents of the Japanese auto industry, with crowds of people moving seamlessly from place to place using self-driving electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Covid-19 devastated the auto industry, of course, but it also meant companies had an extra year to perfect their zero emissions vehicles.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Reducing Emissions Using The Railways — Net Zero Carbon

Net Zero Carbon is sponsored by Norfolk Southern. Norfolk Southern isn't just in the business of moving freight, they're in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet. Going intermodal and using rail is a big thing shippers can do...
Energy Industryiea.org

Empowering “Smart Cities” toward net zero emissions

The world’s cities can play a central role to accelerate progress towards clean, low-carbon, resilient and inclusive energy systems. This idea is recognized by climate and energy ministers from G20 nations who will meet under the presidency of Italy in Naples to focus on steps that national governments can take to support urban areas to deploy solutions and technologies to reduce emissions.
Energy IndustryFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Carbon capture is the key to emission-free power

Wind power and believe they are in the overwhelming public interest. That might seem surprising coming from a guy who also strongly supports coal and the oil and gas industry, but it should not be. Thanks to technological advances, the cost of solar and wind for electricity production has dropped...

