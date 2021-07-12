Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Worldwide Next-Generation Sequencing Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Agilent Technologies, 10x Genomics And BGI Group Among Others

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. Next-generation sequencing, or high-throughput sequencing, refers to the process of determining the sequence of nucleotides in a section of the DNA. It includes procedures such as sequencing by synthesis (SBS), ion semiconductor sequencing, nanopore sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. It is a cost-effective solution that offers precise results with high accuracy and speed. This enables the analysis of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously, which facilitates research in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, along with various technological advancements in the field of medical sciences, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the widespread adoption of liquid biopsies in cancer diagnostics, there has been a significant increase in the utilization of NGS technologies. These technologies utilize cell-free circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a non-invasive cancer biomarker for real-time cancer monitoring and detection. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of genome mapping programs to predict the development of various diseases is also providing a boost to the market growth. Genetic maps are used for guiding scientists to analyze the genes that are responsible for increasing the prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, asthma, cancer and psychiatric conditions.

Additionally, various technological advancements and integration with the cloud-computing systems for improved data management, are creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the declining costs of NGS systems and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of sequencing chemistry, molecular biology and technical engineering, are projected to drive the global next generation sequencing market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, 10x Genomics, BGI Group, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc., Genewiz, Macrogen, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen N.V., GenapSys Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global next-generation sequencing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global next-generation sequencing market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sequencing type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global next-generation sequencing market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Sequencing Type6.1 Whole Genome Sequencing6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Targeted Resequencing6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Whole Exome Sequencing6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 RNA Sequencing6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 CHIP Sequencing6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 De Novo Sequencing6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Methyl Sequencing6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Instruments7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Reagents and Consumables7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Software and Services7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Sequencing by Synthesis8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Nanopore Sequencing8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Genetic Screening9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Diagnostics9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Agriculture and Animal Research9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-User10.1 Academic Institutes & Research Centers10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Hospitals & Clinics10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Indicators 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Becton Dickinson and Company16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.3 10x Genomics16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4 BGI Group16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5 Eurofins Scientific16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 Financials16.3.7 Illumina Inc.16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.8 Genewiz16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9 Macrogen Inc.16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials 16.3.10 Oxford Nanopore Technologies16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 Financials16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.11 Pacific Biosciences16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio16.3.11.3 Financials 16.3.12 Perkinelmer Inc.16.3.12.1 Company Overview16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio16.3.12.3 Financials16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.16.3.13.1 Company Overview16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio16.3.13.3 Financials16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.14 Qiagen N.V.16.3.14.1 Company Overview16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio16.3.14.3 Financials16.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.15 Genapsys Inc.16.3.15.1 Company Overview16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ucxqw

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-next-generation-sequencing-industry-to-2026---key-players-include-agilent-technologies-10x-genomics-and-bgi-group-among-others-301331771.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agilent Technologies#Bgi#Market Research#Key Market#10x Genomics#Ngs#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Bgi Group#Eurofins Scientific#Illumina Inc#Genewiz Macrogen#Pacific Biosciences#Perkinelmer#Thermo Fisher Scientific#Qiagen N V#Genapsys Inc#Resequencing6#Trends6#De Novo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscoleofduty.com

Genetic Engineering Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2025

Research report on global Genetic Engineering market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Genetic Engineering market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Genetic Engineering Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Genetic Engineering market sustainability.
MarketsSentinel

Intraoperative Imaging Market 2021 Future Trends and Technology by Key Companies Deerfield Imaging, GE Healthcare, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic, IMRIS

InsightSLICE has recently added the latest research report on the Global Intraoperative Imaging Market covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Intraoperative Imaging comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, technology advancements, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles, deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment and strategies.
MarketsSentinel

Endoscopy Devices Market 2021 to See Booming Growth | Olympus Corporation; Fujifilm Holdings Corporation; Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC; Stryker Corporation; Richard Wolf GmbH; Boston Scientific Corporation; Karl Storz

InsightSLICE has recently added the latest research report on the Global Endoscopy Devices Market covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Endoscopy Devices comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, technology advancements, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles, deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment and strategies.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Head to Head Review

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) and 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Thermo Fisher Scientific and 23andMe’s...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

MEMS for Surgical Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue | Oprating Vendors: Honeywell (USA), Royal Philips (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (USA), STMicroelectronics …

The documented report on Global MEMS for Surgical Market by Reports Globe aims to offer an organized and methodical strategy for important aspects that have affected the market in recent years and future market opportunities that companies can trust. It gives readers clear market research for better judgment and better decision making on whether or not to invest. The report provides an analysis and overview of the future dynamics with an in-depth analysis of the most important players that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global MEMS for Surgical market during the forecast period.
MarketsSentinel

Telemedicine Market Study (2021): Industry trends, Evaluation of Market status, Projected growth by 2031 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, AMC Health, Siemens Healthineers, Iron Bow Technologies

InsightSLICE has recently added the latest research report on the Global Telemedicine Market covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Telemedicine comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, technology advancements, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles, deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment and strategies.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

NuProbe Announces New Research And New Product On DNA Microsatellite Instability

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuProbe Global, a genomics and molecular diagnostics company specialized in ultrasensitive oncology assays, announced research on DNA microsatellites published today in Nucleic Acids Research . Simultaneously, the company announced the release of the VarTrace® MSI qPCR research use only assay for detection of DNA microsatellite instability (MSI) from tissue or blood specimens.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Industry To 2027 - Featuring Abcam, Agilent Technologies And Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market 2020-2027 by Type, Application, End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs), and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global diagnostic specialty antibodies market will reach $28.97 billion by 2027, growing by 4.9% annually...
Golfaithority.com

Intermap Enters Worldwide Contract With Garmin on Innovative, Next-Generation Golf Applications

Utilizes Intermap’s best-in-class 3D elevation data services to map 42,000 golf courses around the world, providing subscribers with an unparalleled virtual experience using actual terrain data in real time. The next-generation consumer applications will access Intermap’s proprietary 3D elevation data, analytics and software. Intermap Technologies, a global leader in geospatial...
Canceronclive.com

Analyzing the Advancing Applications for Next-Generation Sequencing in Lung Cancer

Drs Brown and Hussain discuss the current and future applications of next-generation sequencing in lung cancer, the role of tissue-based testing in light of the growing role for liquid-based testing, and some of the emerging technologies that could overcome current barriers to biomarker testing. Welcome to OncLive On AirTM! I’m...
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Membrane Technology in Pharmaceutical Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants 3M, Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Latest survey report on Global Membrane Technology in Pharmaceutical Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Membrane Technology in Pharmaceutical organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Cytiva, Merck Millipore, Pall Corporation, 3M, Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, DuPont, Parker Hannifin, Koch Separation Solutions, Amazon Filters, Advantec, Microdyn-Nadir & Membrane Solutions.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Portable Generator Set Market 2021 Industry Future Growth, Key Player Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Portable Generator Set Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 added by MarketsandResearch.biz aims to provide a focused analysis of the data and facts with the underlying opportunity for clients to understand this and grow in the market through every detailed analysis in the report. Besides, this research helps product owners to understand the changes in the target market. The report then includes an elaborative summary of the global Portable Generator Set market that provides in-depth knowledge of various segments of the market and future prospects for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report focuses on the emerging trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, such as market capacity, demand and supply, production, profit, and competitive landscape.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Automated Storage And Retrieval System Industry To 2026 - Featuring Bastian Solutions, Beumer And Dematic Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report on the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Molecular Diagnostics Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux And Immucor Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics Tests, 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Molecular diagnostics is a fast evolving and dynamic field and is the fastest growing segment within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. It has become an indispensable tool in clinical medicine that touches all aspects of healthcare including treatment decisions in terms of identifying antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infections at the earliest, companion diagnostics assisting in the evaluation of suitability of various cancer treatment options, pharmacokinetics or patient metabolism of drugs for HIV, psychiatric conditions or blood thinners; cancer prognosis and therapy, organ matching, blood safety, and the diagnosis of latent and neonatal conditions.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Wearable Healthcare Devices Industry To 2030 - Featuring Abbott, Actofit Wearables And Fitbit Among Others

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type, Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global wearable healthcare devices market will reach $93.48 billion by 2030, growing...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Armored Vehicles Upgrade And Retrofit Industry To 2026 - Featuring AM General, Sabiex International And Diehl Defence Among Others

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020. Armored vehicles refer...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Healthcare Education Solution Market Application 2021 – Industry Trends, Global Analysis, DNA Sequence Technology, Business Growth & Demand, Top 5 Leading Players, Sectors & Services and Forecast by 2027

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Individuals and communities will benefit from the healthcare education solution. Healthcare education focuses on physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being. The healthcare education solution’s purpose is to improve people’s and communities’ health. It encourages people to improve and maintain their health, prevent disease, and reduce risky behaviors.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Healthcare Analytics Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Developments, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Covid-19 Impact, And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Healthcare Analytics Market | 2021 Global Analysis By Size, Growth Insights, Developments, Emerging Technologies, Share, Key Players, Trends, Regional Outlook And Global Industry Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Healthcare Analytics Industry expected to Reach USD 80.21 billion value, at CAGR of 27.5% by 2026. Healthcare Analytics Industry is segmented By Product (Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive), By Application (Financial Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Clinical Analytics, and Operations and Administrative Analytics), By End User (Payers, Providers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Comments / 0

Community Policy