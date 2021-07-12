Oasis Advances Protection Of Remote Work Through Partnership With SecureReview®

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis, a private cloud and eDiscovery solutions provider, has partnered with SecureReview ® to offer specialized protection for distributed organizations handling sensitive data.

We sought to provide our clients with an even greater level of protection to help them strengthen remote security...

SecureReview's SessionGuardian, a modern endpoint protection software, has been integrated into the Oasis platform enabling organizations to leverage state-of-the-art cybersecurity technology:

"SecureReview is the world's first endpoint breach defense that prevents sophisticated attacks on distributed workforces from both insider and outsider threats," said Jordan Ellington, founder of SecureReview. "Our security solution prevents unauthorized VDI access, with second-by-second biometric authentication that blocks screen sharing, screenshots, and even blurs the user's screen instantly if a phone camera is pointed at the screen. SecureReview allows IT to easily deploy and centralize endpoint security - providing complete protection from log on to log off."

According to a recent survey from IDC, at least 9 out of 10 companies have been breached in the past couple of years. Common security protocols like MFA and antivirus alone can be easily bypassed by modern attackers, especially in companies with distributed workforces.

Oasis is not new to the cybersecurity game; the distributed company has years of experience providing IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS solutions built around virtually and physically secured regulations according to programs like ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, and SOC 2, among others. Its partnership with SecureReview adds a specialized layer of security that benefits any organization dealing with sensitive data—not just those in the legal industry.

"While having a globally distributed workforce is not new to Oasis, it is still quite new to most other businesses. We sought to provide our clients with an even greater level of protection to help them strengthen remote security and better protect their business data. Our partnership with SecureReview was the necessary next step in doing so," said Oasis COO, Sal Dababneh.

Oasis is thrilled to partner with SecureReview to provide clients with the ultimate level of remote security. Varying levels of protection based on user requirements are available now.

About OasisOasis was founded in 2012 to simplify the adoption of modern technology by providing compliant private cloud solutions, an eDiscovery software suite, and integrated solutions including data centers, infrastructure management, administration, cybersecurity, and all the service layers in between. The fully distributed company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com.

About SecureReviewSecureReview was founded in 2017 to help legal, financial and life sciences organizations worldwide protect sensitive data with a transparent layer of security. SecureReview protects document reviews, investigations, translations, deals, audits, and any situation where organizations share extremely sensitive files with external users while meeting stringent corporate IT and regulatory security requirements. For more information, visit http://www.securereview.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

