The Washington State Redistricting Commission will hold its second public hearing for voters in the southwest corner of the state this week. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, commissioners will solicit feedback from residents of the 3rd Congressional District on how the group should redraw the state’s electoral boundaries. The 3rd District encompasses Clark, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Skamania and Klickitat counties, as well as a small sliver of Thurston County.