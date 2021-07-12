Cancel
HOMB's Centennial Bank Names Director Of Corporate Social Responsibility

By GlobeNewswire
CONWAY, Ark., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank ("Centennial"), announced today the appointment of Audra Foster as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility.

"We are proud to announce our intention to enhance the development of strategic initiatives supporting Centennial Bank's focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics," said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. "While these pillars of corporate citizenship have always been important at Centennial Bank, we feel that a formalized program under Foster's leadership will ensure that we continue to keep ESG top of mind," continued French.

"The corporate social responsibility program already has a solid foundation at Centennial, and I am honored for the opportunity to help the bank expand on what is already in place," stated Foster. "I am looking forward to partnering with both internal and external stakeholders on these important initiatives," Foster continued.

Foster has been with Centennial Bank for twenty years. During her tenure with Centennial she has served in roles including Teller, Senior Trainer, Operations Analyst and most recently, Assistant Director of Deposit Operations.

Foster and her husband Brad reside in Conway with their daughter.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Home BancShares, Inc.Donna TownsellSenior Executive Vice President &Director of Investor Relations(501) 328-4625Ticker symbol: HOMB

Comments / 0

Community Policy