HOMB's Centennial Bank Names Director Of Corporate Social Responsibility

CONWAY, Ark., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank ("Centennial"), announced today the appointment of Audra Foster as Director of Corporate Social Responsibility.

"We are proud to announce our intention to enhance the development of strategic initiatives supporting Centennial Bank's focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics," said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. "While these pillars of corporate citizenship have always been important at Centennial Bank, we feel that a formalized program under Foster's leadership will ensure that we continue to keep ESG top of mind," continued French.

"The corporate social responsibility program already has a solid foundation at Centennial, and I am honored for the opportunity to help the bank expand on what is already in place," stated Foster. "I am looking forward to partnering with both internal and external stakeholders on these important initiatives," Foster continued.

Foster has been with Centennial Bank for twenty years. During her tenure with Centennial she has served in roles including Teller, Senior Trainer, Operations Analyst and most recently, Assistant Director of Deposit Operations.

Foster has been with Centennial Bank for twenty years.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Home BancShares, Inc.Donna TownsellSenior Executive Vice President &Director of Investor Relations(501) 328-4625Ticker symbol: HOMB