Auburn Gresham residents have waited more than a year for their looted and ransacked Jewel-Osco at 9400 S. Ashland Ave. to reopen. The store was getting “a little gray,” as local Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) put it, even before it was picked clean in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd. It was high-time for, what Brookins called “a third iteration.”