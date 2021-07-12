Cancel
Outlook On The Artwork Management Software Global Market To 2028 - By Deployment, Application And Geography

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artwork Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artwork management software market was valued at US$ 469.05 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 942.80 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% from 2020 to 2028. The growth of the artwork management software market is attributed to the rising pharma and life science business. With the rising demand for medicines and other life science elements across the world, the artwork management tools are majorly used in pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.Throughout the pharmaceutical industry, packaging & labelling is highly recognized as a mission-critical process, which assists the organization to frame strategic goals for attracting more customers. Frequent label changes are a matter of course and new rules & regulations emerge with rising frequency. This factor will help in making the use of an artwork management system to lower human errors, reduce discrepancies in processes, and improve label quality & business agility. Additionally, the medical device companies have to comply with regulatory requirements such as the European Union's MDR systems and Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), and Food and Drug Administration's Unique Device Identification (UDI) and Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) to maintain the smooth operations of pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Therefore, the manufacturers are reviewing medical device packaging and barcode labelling processes to comply with the emerging regulatory requirements.The pandemic has had a negative impact on the artwork management software market. Due to travel bans, restrictions on movement, and temporary closure of supply chains, the manufacturing of labels and packaging industry business got impacted adversely. On the contrary, due to the operational activities of essential goods such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals for biological or pharmaceutical laboratories, the demand for packaging & labelling have spurred which has helped in the adoption of artwork management system. This has led the artwork management tool market players to witness the constant flow of demand for their products.The global artwork management software market is segmented based on deployment and application, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. Based on application, the artwork management software market is segmented into life sciences, retail, manufacturing, and others. Geographically, the artwork management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).A few key players operating in the global artwork management software market and profiled in the market study are Twona; Esko; enLabel Global Services; Freyr.; GreatFour Systems; Kallik, Karomi Inc; Lascom; Loftware, Inc.; and Perigord Life Science Solutions. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Artwork Management Software Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Artwork Management tool Market- Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising pharma and life science business5.1.2 Growing FMCG industry at a global scale5.2 Market Restraint5.2.1 Common artwork management challenges5.3 Market Opportunity5.3.1 Adoption of cloud-based artwork management platform5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Emergence of new and sophisticated technologies5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Artwork Management Software Market - Global Analysis6.1 Artwork Management Software Market Global Overview6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players6.3 Brief overview of top 5 players6.3.1 Esko-Graphics BV6.3.2 Perigord Life Science Solutions6.3.3 Loftware Inc.6.3.4 Karomi Inc.6.3.5 GreatFour Systems. 7. Artwork Management Software Market Analysis - by Deployment7.1 Overview7.2 Artwork Management Software Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2020 and 20287.3 Cloud7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Cloud: Artwork Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 On-Premise7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 On-Premise: Artwork Management Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Artwork Management Software Market Analysis - by Application8.1 Overview8.2 Artwork Management Software Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)8.3 Manufacturing8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Manufacturing: Artwork Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Artwork management software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.5 Consumer Goods and Retail8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Consumer Goods and Retail: Artwork management software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.6 Others8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Others: Artwork management software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Artwork Management Software Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Artwork Management Tool Market10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.6 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Initiative11.3 New Product Development11.4 Merger and Acquisition 12. Company Profiles12.1 enLabel Global Services12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Karomi Inc12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Loftware, Inc.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Perigord Life Science Solutions12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Freyr.12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.512.5.6 SWOT Analysis12.5.7 Key Developments12.6 Esko-Graphics BV.12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Twona.12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 GreatFour Systems12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Kallik12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Lascom12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90luir

