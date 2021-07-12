Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Jack In The Box Inc. To Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call On August 4th

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) - Get Report will report third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and the company will host a conference call to review the results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be webcast live over the Internet.

To access the live call through the Internet, log onto the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page at http://investors.jackinthebox.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call, in order to download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be available through the conference-call link on the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT on August 4, 2021.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) - Get Report, based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005812/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack In The Box Inc#Webcast#Franchising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.40 million.Calix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter and YTD Fiscal Year 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) The Company reported net income of $323,000, or $.09 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $573,000, or $.17 per share, in the same quarter last year. This quarter's net income included $133,000, or $.04 per share, from gains on real estate sales net of income taxes.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On July 30, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021 before the markets open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Radware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.5 million. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Wingstop Inc (WING) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wingstop Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. On the call, we have Charlie Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Skipworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael. Please go ahead, sir.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Fathom Holdings Inc. To Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Wednesday, August 11, 2021

CARY, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc.(Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. Q2-2021 Earnings Call and Webcast Notice

CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in hemp extract wellness products, will report its second quarter results on August 12, 2021 before the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Textainer Announces Date For The Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call; Participating In An Upcoming Investor Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBIP), the holding company for Prudential Bank, reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.28 per basic and per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $3.6 million, or $0.44 per basic and per diluted share, for the same quarter in fiscal 2020. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.73 per basic share and $0.72 per diluted share as compared to $9.0 million, or $1.04 per basic and $1.03 per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal 2020. The 2020 periods included significant gains on sales of investment securities available for sale.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Lightbridge To Hold Business Update & Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call On Monday, August 9, 2021 At 4pm ET

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Lightbridge will host a conference call later that day on Monday, August 9th, 2021, at 4 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on its fuel development activities.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

StoneMor Inc. Announces Date Of Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

BENSALEM, Pa., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (STON) - Get Report , a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced it expects to release 2021 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the market closes. In connection with this announcement, StoneMor plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results later that day at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call For July 30, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-792-3730. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10159101.

Comments / 0

Community Policy