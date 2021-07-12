Cancel
Lewis County, NY

Girl killed in accident

TOWN OF TURIN — A 15-year-old girl was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Lewis County Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Sheriff’s deputies said Julie A. Ramus, 43, of Pulaski, Oswego County, was northbound on Route 12 at about 10:51 a.m. when her 2018 Jeep Wrangler went off the east shoulder and crashed head-on into the end of a guide rail. Deputies said the Jeep flipped into the air, landed in a ditch and rolled over multiple times.

