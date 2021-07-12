Cancel
Cancer

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow by USD 33.1 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the cancer monoclonal antibodies in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Related Report on Healthcare Industries:

Top 3 Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Participants:

Amgen Inc.The company offers BLINCYTO, which is blinatumomab, bispecific CD19 directed CD3 T cell engager, indicated for the treatment of B cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and Relapsed or refractory B cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company also offers Vectibix, which is a fully human monoclonal antibody specific to the epidermal growth factor receptor used for the treatment of wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer.

Astellas Pharma Inc.The company's product brands include XTANDI, Prograf, Betanis Myrbetriq BETMIGA, and others. The company by working jointly with Seattle Genetics develops and offers Padcev drug to treat locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

AstraZeneca PlcThe company generates revenue by developing and manufacturing pharmaceutical products. It offers IMFINZI, which is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD L 1 with the PD 1 and CD80 molecules used for the treatment of lung cancer and bladder cancer.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented as below:

  • Type
  • Naked Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Conjugated And Bi-specific Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market is driven by an increase in demand for ADCs and a strong R and D pipeline. In addition, awareness and initiatives taken by vendors and the government are expected to trigger the cancer monoclonal antibodies market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8.23% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of cancer monoclonal antibodies market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45482

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/cancer-monoclonal-antibodies-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cancer-monoclonal-antibodies-market-2021-2025-post-pandemic-industry-planning-structure--technavio-301328778.html

SOURCE Technavio

