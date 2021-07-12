Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Nine Energy Service Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) - Get Report announced today that it has scheduled its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:00 am Central Time. During the call, Nine will discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which are expected to be released prior to the conference call.

Participants may join the live conference call by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 524-8416 or International: (412) 902-1028 and asking for the "Nine Energy Service Earnings Call." Participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any delays entering the earnings call.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 19, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing U.S. (Toll Free): (877) 660-6853 or International: (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode of 13721401.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine's website at nineenergyservice.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005023/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Energy Service#Permian#Eagle Ford#Company#Nineenergyservice Com#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On July 30, 2021

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021 before the markets open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) that day to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.
Davenport, IAPosted by
TheStreet

Lee Enterprises Plans Quarterly Call And Webcast August 5, 2021

DAVENPORT, Iowa, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) - Get Report, a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before market open that day with preliminary results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Announces Pricing Of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, July 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SWAGU." Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SWAG" and "SWAGW," respectively.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) reported results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. During the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, the Company's net income of $23,280,000, or $2.43 per share, was 55.8% above net income of $14,943,000, or $1.55 per share, for the twelve months ended April 30, 2020. Earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 were revised, as were earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019, to reflect the required adoption of FASB ASU 2016-01 effective for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2018 and ending April 30, 2019. This change transferred unrealized gains and losses on equity securities to earnings, from comprehensive income. Shareholders' equity remains unchanged for each of the fiscal years ended April 30, 2019 and 2020. The largest factors in the increase in net income during the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, compared to the prior fiscal year, were an increase from revenues and profits interests in EAM Trust and an increase in realized capital gains on sales of equity securities.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link. The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.27 million.CTS also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Lightbridge To Hold Business Update & Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call On Monday, August 9, 2021 At 4pm ET

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Lightbridge will host a conference call later that day on Monday, August 9th, 2021, at 4 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on its fuel development activities.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

StoneMor Inc. Announces Date Of Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

BENSALEM, Pa., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (STON) - Get Report , a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced it expects to release 2021 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the market closes. In connection with this announcement, StoneMor plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results later that day at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.
modernreaders.com

ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. ATN International...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call For July 30, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-792-3730. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10159101.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call For Tuesday, August 3rd

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) - Get Report, a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it will publish financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of market on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will discuss the Company's operations and financial results in a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Paysign To Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) - Get Report, a leading provider of prepaid card programs, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, will discuss second-quarter 2021 earnings at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Participant details are as follows:U.S. dial-in: 877.407.2988International dial-in: 201.389.0923Webcast: Click Here. Replay:Dial-in: 877.660.6853 or 201.612.7415Conference...

Comments / 0

Community Policy