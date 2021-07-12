Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) - Get Report today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.26 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

A. O. Smith Declares Second Quarter Dividend

The dividend is payable on August 16 to shareholders of record July 30, 2021.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AOS) - Get Report, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301331954.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Water Heating#Aos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $843.56 Million

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post $843.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.55 million and the lowest is $840.57 million. Cabot reported sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS. Shares...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CI Financial Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) will release its financial results for the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. CI will hold a conference call with analysts that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, led by Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Amit Muni. The call and a slide presentation will be accessible through a webcast or by visiting the Investor Relations page on www.cifinancial.com. Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion by dialing 1-866-248-8441 or 647-792-1240 (Passcode: 1076852).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Anthem has increased its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NYSE:ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.24.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common And Preferred Stocks

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.15 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 17, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Paychex (PAYX) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend; $400M Stock Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX), the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, today announced a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable August 26, 2021. The dividend is available to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Zoetis (ZTS) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 0.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 21, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pentair (PNR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pentair (NYSE: PNR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 23, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Comtech Telecom (CMTL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ: CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 21, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

APA Corporation (APA) Declares $0.025 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, or $0.1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 22, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 21, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.5 percent. For...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. IDA stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. 311,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,766. IDACORP has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3

MURRAY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBMD) will issue its second quarter of 2021 financial results after the markets close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. About Howard Bancorp, Inc. Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Howard Bank, a Maryland-chartered trust company operating as a commercial bank. Headquartered in Baltimore City, Maryland, Howard Bank operates a general commercial banking business through its 13 branches located throughout the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. It had consolidated assets of approximately $2.6 billion at March 31, 2021. Additional information about Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Howard Bank are available on its website at www.HowardBank.com.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 26, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 19,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy