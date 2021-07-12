First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Announces Initial Liquidating Distribution

BOSTON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (the "Fund") (formerly NYSE: FSLF) today announced its initial liquidating distribution to its shareholders.

On or about July 16, 2021, the Fund will distribute $83,315,253, or $11.23 per share, in a cash liquidating distribution to shareholders entitled to such distribution. This represents a return to shareholders of 71.3% of the Fund's net asset value per share as of June 30, 2021. The Fund expects to make one or more additional liquidating distributions prior to its termination as it completes the liquidation and settlement of its holdings.

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the liquidation. Gain or loss will generally be measured as the difference between the sum of the liquidating distributions and the shareholder's tax basis in the shares of the Fund. The Fund does not provide tax advice and investors should consult their individual tax adviser regarding the tax treatment applicable to a liquidating distribution and any other payments received in connection with the liquidation.

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC.

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements", which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.844.409.6354 or visit the Fund's website at http://feacfslf.com for additional information.

Contact

Andrew Park First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC 212.829.3126

Kenneth Mintz Stanton Public Relations & Marketing 516.468.8019