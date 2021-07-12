Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES ITS FILING OF A REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 AND THE INTRODUCTION OF A MOBILE APP FOR ITS CRYPTO CURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

New York, NY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1, in order to register for resale the shares of GTII common stock underlying the warrants distributed to GTII shareholders in April 2021. Each share of common stock held by a shareholder as of April 1, 2021 entitled such shareholder to 1/10 of a warrant to purchase one share of GTII common stock at a price per share of $2.75. Upon effectiveness of the S-1, the applicable shareholder may resell the shares underlying the subject warrants, after proper exercise of the warrants, without restriction or minimum holding period.

GTII also announced today that its active crypto currency trading platform, www.BeyondBlockchain.us, is in the process of launching its mobile app for crypto currency trading, where its customers should be able to trade wherever and whenever they want. www.BeyondBlockchain.us is an online cryptocurrency trading platform that provides access to digital currency and could change how GTII shareholders and other customers transact with digital assets. Beyond Blockchain currently allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK) and Yearn Finance (YFI).

David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented, "GTII's legal, accounting and technical teams have been working overtime these last few weeks, to pull the registration statement together and to continue the upgrade on our digital trading platform. Our goal is to give our shareholders the opportunity to exercise their warrants without restriction on the resale of the underlying shares of common stock, and to participate more fully in the crytpo currency marketplace through Beyond Blockchai n if they so choose.".

A bout Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mike KingPrinceton Research, Inc.3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV702.338.2700

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crypto Currency#Currency Trading#Smartphone App#Tech#Tech Industries Group#Inc#Gtii#The Company Rrb#Www Gtii Us Com#Blockchain#Btc#Usdt#Bitcoin Cash#Bch#Bitcoin Sv#Uni#Chainlink#Yearn Finance#Crytpo#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsCoinDesk

UBS Mulls Offering Prime Brokerage Services for Crypto ETPs to European Hedge Funds: Sources

UBS isn’t alone in making such a move. Both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, as reported by CoinDesk last week, have also been offering the clearing and settlement of cryptocurrency ETPs for hedge funds, as financial institutions continue to make tentative steps toward the adoption of crypto. Banks are keen to avoid missing out on a potentially lucrative revenue stream as more clients seek access to the sector.
Orlando, FLdallassun.com

Merging Traffic Portfolio Company, Mercury Cash, Announces Its Registration as an Authorized Agent by Lithuania's Central Bank, Enabling Banking Services in the European Union

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Merging Traffic, Inc. ('Merging Traffic'), a portfolio management company delivering 'The Next Generation of Private Equity,' is pleased to announce its portfolio company Mercury Cash has been approved as an authorized agent by Lithuania's Central Bank that allows the Company to create accounts in EUR and GBP in the European Union. Mercury Cash will offer IBAN accounts in euros and pounds sterling for individuals and companies in 27 EU countries in the coming days.
MarketsCoinDesk

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Narrows as ‘Unlocks’ Pass

The GBTC shares traded at a discount of 6.6% to net asset value (NAV) on Tuesday, the smallest margin since June 22. Some investors may have snapped up GBTC shares in hopes that the discount will evaporate with a bull revival in bitcoin. In that scenario, the buyers would reap any price gains on bitcoin while pocketing extra profit from a narrowing of the discount. (Grayscale Investments, which manages the trust, is a unit of Digital Currency Group, which also owns CoinDesk.)
Manchester, NHPosted by
TheStreet

Minim Announces Pricing Of $25 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

MANCHESTER, NH, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (MINM) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $2.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $22.7 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or around August 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

ProFunds launches Bitcoin Futures strategy

The fund primarily invests in bitcoin futures contracts and not investing directly in ProFunds’ mutual fund does not have the same appeal as a bitcoin futures ETF, according to the CFRA’s head of research. While Bitcoin ETFs remain stuck in SEC registration, ProFunds has launched a mutual fund intended to...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

DMG Invests US$2M In Bosonic's Crypto Trading Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces a US$2-million strategic investment in Bosonic Inc. ("Bosonic") a leading Silicon Valley technology company based in San Francisco, California. Bosonic provides critical infrastructure eliminating counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset Markets. DMG's investment in Bosonic is a strategic initiative targeted at institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and is synergistic with its recent investment in Brane Capital.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Prospect Capital Funds $202 Million In Senior Secured Floating Rate Term Loans To Progrexion

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) - Get Report ("Prospect") announced today that Prospect has funded total commitments of $202 million, comprised of a $49 million first lien senior secured floating rate term loan and a $153 million second lien senior secured floating rate term loan to support the refinancing of PGX Holdings, Inc. ("Progrexion") a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G.").
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Workspot Debuts Workspot Watch™, A Big Data Engine That Fuels Industry-Leading Cloud PC Security, Performance And Availability

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot today announced Workspot Watch™, a big data trending and correlation engine that provides real-time visibility into Workspot's globally-distributed cloud desktop platform. Workspot Watch is deeply instrumented into every layer of Workspot Desktop Cloud, an enterprise-proven, multi-cloud SaaS platform used by IT organizations to deliver virtual desktops and GPU workstations. Workspot Watch enables Workspot's operations team to deliver industry-leading desktop Service Level Agreements (SLA) and gives customers unprecedented visibility into the security, performance and availability of Workspot cloud desktops globally.
Roseville, CAPosted by
TheStreet

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Upgraded To Pink Current By OTC Markets

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope" or the "Company"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, is pleased to announce today that the Company has filed all of its financial reports with OTC Markets, has submitted an attorney opinion letter, and has now been declared officially "Pink Current."
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

STL Delivers Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered By Microsoft Azure

JOHANNESBURG, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of digital networks, will provide cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions for telecom service providers, leveraging Microsoft Azure. This solution will give telcos the agility they need for building future-ready applications through its Digital BSS Platform . The future-ready applications...
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
TheStreet

TopBuild To Present At Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (BLD) - Get Report, a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Acquisition Of Certain Equity Interests In Suzhou Industrial Park Hongrun Rural Small Amount Loan Co., Ltd.

Shanghai, China, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. ("JWEL" or the "Company") (JWEL) , one of the leading cosmetics, health, nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that its variable interest entity Shanghai Juhao Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Juhao") has entered into a Capital Increase Agreement to acquire 18.96% equity interest in Suzhou Industrial Park Hongrun Rural Small Amount Loan Co., Ltd. ("Hongrun Small Loan") for an aggregate consideration of RMB30 million (approximately $4.6 million) in cash. The investment by Shanghai Juhao will be ear-marked for the loans to the owners of Juhao Best Choice Stores for their business development and expansion. Juhao Best Choice Stores are the community group-buying franchise stores launched by Shanghai Juhao in April 2021.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Baxter Announces Acquisition Of PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System To Expand Advanced Surgery Portfolio

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) - Get Report, a leading global medical products company, announced its Baxter Healthcare Corporation subsidiary has completed the acquisition of certain assets related to PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc (CRY) - Get Report for up to $60.8 million, including $25 million paid upfront. The remainder will be paid out upon achievement of certain select milestones. The transaction reinforces Baxter's strategy of acquiring products and technologies that both complement and augment the company's leading portfolio across the hospital, including in the operating room. PerClot has a global commercial presence with sales in more than 35 countries worldwide. It is not currently cleared for sale in the United States.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Sensus Healthcare To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Business Update Conference Call On August 5, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS),a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2021. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

FirstDigital Completes Acquisition Of Veracity Networks, Creating The Largest Private Fiber Network In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstDigital Telecom announced today it has completed its acquisition of Veracity Networks LLC, a fiber-based and cloud communications service provider located in Lindon, Utah. The acquisition expands the Company's fiber reach giving FirstDigital the largest private fiber footprint in Utah. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

FibroGen To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 9 after the market close. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.
Orlando, FLPosted by
TheStreet

Emerging Markets Report: Catching Up With Liberty Defense

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As OTC Markets welcomes another new story to its OTCQB exchange, we are pleased to introduce Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a triple stock quoted company with a highly unique product offering. Liberty has a unique offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy