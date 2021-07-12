GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES ITS FILING OF A REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 AND THE INTRODUCTION OF A MOBILE APP FOR ITS CRYPTO CURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM

New York, NY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1, in order to register for resale the shares of GTII common stock underlying the warrants distributed to GTII shareholders in April 2021. Each share of common stock held by a shareholder as of April 1, 2021 entitled such shareholder to 1/10 of a warrant to purchase one share of GTII common stock at a price per share of $2.75. Upon effectiveness of the S-1, the applicable shareholder may resell the shares underlying the subject warrants, after proper exercise of the warrants, without restriction or minimum holding period.

GTII also announced today that its active crypto currency trading platform, www.BeyondBlockchain.us, is in the process of launching its mobile app for crypto currency trading, where its customers should be able to trade wherever and whenever they want. www.BeyondBlockchain.us is an online cryptocurrency trading platform that provides access to digital currency and could change how GTII shareholders and other customers transact with digital assets. Beyond Blockchain currently allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK) and Yearn Finance (YFI).

David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented, "GTII's legal, accounting and technical teams have been working overtime these last few weeks, to pull the registration statement together and to continue the upgrade on our digital trading platform. Our goal is to give our shareholders the opportunity to exercise their warrants without restriction on the resale of the underlying shares of common stock, and to participate more fully in the crytpo currency marketplace through Beyond Blockchai n if they so choose.".

A bout Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Mike KingPrinceton Research, Inc.3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV702.338.2700