Evaluate And Track Farming Companies | View Company Insights For 100 Farm Product Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 100+ company profiles for the farm product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of farm products and equipment (such as seeds, fertilizer, chicken farm equipment, etc.). Companies which provide various farming services (such as soil testing and equipment leasing) are also included in the category.

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right farm product manufacturers and suppliers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Farm Product Manufacturer and Supplier Profiles:

  • List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries
  • Risk of doing business score across four different metrics
  • List of key executives and their roles within the company
  • Company financials and general organizational information
  • Global, national, and regional competitors
  • List of key clients
  • Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact
  • Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Farming Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 100+ company profiles related to farm product manufacturers and suppliers on BizVibe, covering 20+ product and service categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of farm product manufacturer and service provider company profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include:

  • Farm silo manufacturers
  • Farm seed suppliers
  • Farm fertilizer suppliers
  • Farm equipment leasing services
  • Farm management services
  • Farm soil testing services

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

  • Quickly discover the right suppliers
  • Create short lists and custom alerts
  • Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers
  • Send RFIs/RFPs

Learn how BizVibe helps buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

Features for Sellers:

  • Target the right sales prospects
  • Qualify leads
  • Analyze buyer potential
  • API integration and data enrichment

Learn how BizVibe helps sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

ContactBizVibe Jesse MaidaEmail: jesse@bizvibe.com+1 855-897-5880Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-farming-companies--view-company-insights-for-100-farm-product-manufacturers-and-suppliers--bizvibe-301328569.html

SOURCE BizVibe

New York City, NY
