What It Means That Messi Finally Won One for Argentina

For more than a decade, the world has had two Lionel Messis. On Saturday, they finally met on the pitch. The first Messi plays for Barcelona and is the greatest soccer player who ever lived, an irrepressible typhoon of statistics and highlights, championships and awards. A 10-time La Liga winner, four-time Champions League winner, six-time Ballon d’Or winner, six-time top scorer in Europe, and recipient of countless other awards from just about everyone who gives them out. (Your local Rotary Club has probably honored him.) For a time, he was simultaneously the best scorer, the best passer, and the best dribbler in the world, and even at age 34, you could still argue he’s all three. He has won everything there is to be won with his club, and done it with verve and style and more magic than our base mortal selves deserve.