Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vision Media Announces The Sale Of Two Lines Of Business

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company, Inc., has acquired the operating assets related to Vision Media's cinema in-lobby digital signage, menu boards, and story walls. Furthermore, Golden link Inc. has acquired certain assets of Vision Media's concessions business. These strategic sales support the company's focus to drive growth in the digital space, and the migration to a digital first enterprise, supported by physical fulfillment.

"Vision Media's journey to a digital-first enterprise supported by a global physical fulfillment capability was accelerated by the pandemic. To meet the needs of our media and entertainment clients, we are making significant investments in our digital footprint, anchored by streaming and content security," said Michelle Ross, CEO of Vision Media. "We are proud to have partnered with Golden Link and Velocity for these transactions, as both are positioned to offer a comprehensive theatrical product set that includes the physical auditorium, in-lobby digital signage, and the concession business."

At the forefront of today's digital transformation in media and entertainment, Vision Media is a trusted advisor to premier entertainment partners. Golden Link has a long-term relationship with the company and has demonstrated successful collaboration and innovation in a rapidly growing digital media ecosystem. With this new venture, Golden Link is better positioned to serve Vision Media's existing clients during this time of growth.

"We are excited to have key team members from Vision Media's concession team join the Golden Link family," said Jeff Waaland, President of Golden Link Inc. "Golden Link's asset purchase of the Vision Media concession business gives both companies a boost in North America and across the globe."

"Since before the pandemic hit, we've been building our current media and digital out-of-home portfolio in the cinema lobby space. As restrictions have eased and more people are returning to regular outings, advertising strategies to reach the post-pandemic consumer have changed. Acquiring Vision Media's cinema in-lobby digital signage, menu boards, and story walls business enables Velocity to adapt and accelerate our growth, creating substantial opportunities for advertisers and value for exhibitors through our managed services," said Greg Kiley, Chairman and CEO of Velocity.

FocalPoint Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to Vision Media. The firm facilitated the transition of Vision Media's concession division to Golden Link and the media and signage division to Velocity.

About Vision MediaVision Media is at the forefront of today's digital transformation in media and entertainment, powering cutting-edge, new media technologies and personalized, virtual theatrical experiences for the most discerning global brands, with a strategic focus on security, information technology and data. With a proven track record in innovation, collaboration and long-term, joint venture partnerships, the company is at the epicenter of the year-round 'awards season' machine dedicated to supporting a multitude of entertainment publicity campaigns for global film projects leading to some major nominations by guild voters. Vision Media's highly secure, streaming digital platform, which has been vetted and certified by the most discerning film companies and guild executives in the business, has credentialed the company as a best-in-class trusted partner in delivering precious, premium streaming content to VIPs. For more information on Vision Media, visit www.visionmedia.com

About VelocityVelocity delivers customized IT managed services such as network management, voice and data connectivity, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Founded in 2005, Velocity is a privately held company headquartered in Holland, Ohio. Today, the company has approximately 500 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com.

About Golden Link Inc.For over 20 years, Golden Link Inc. has been the market leader of in-cinema licensed film promotional merchandise. Golden Link licenses, designs, produces, and distributes unique, high-quality products, currently selling in over 80 countries around the world. With global offices, a team of innovative designers, and strong relationships with every major studio, Golden Link offers cinemas a full-service solution with exclusive merchandise that can be found ONLY IN THEATRES. For more information on Golden Link Inc., visit www.goldenlinkinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vision-media-announces-the-sale-of-two-lines-of-business-301331918.html

SOURCE Vision Media

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Media#New Media#Entertainment#Advertising#Vision Media#Golden Link Inc#The Golden Link#Golden Link#Focalpoint Partners#Llc#Vision Mediavision Media#Velocityvelocity#Wi Fi#Dooh#Clec#Theatres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering On NASDAQ

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Acquisition Corp. ("IMAC") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "IMAQU" beginning on July 29, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one right to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination, and one redeemable warrant to purchase three-fourths (3/4) of one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "IMAQ," "IMAQR" and "IMAQW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Rallybio Corporation Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Rallybio Corporation (Rallybio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Rallybio, are expected to be approximately $80.6 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RLYB." The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Rallybio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 930,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Rallybio.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Dixa, the Next-Gen CX Platform, Raises $105M Series C to Transform Customer Service Worldwide

Founded as a customer service solution that evolved into a customer engagement platform, European company Dixa today announced a Series C funding round totaling $105M. The company is leading the change from customer service to value creation with a multiexperience approach, challenging the status quo and delivering value-driven experiences that generate results for businesses.
Businessaithority.com

JupiterOne Adds New Strategic Investors, Cisco Investments And Splunk Ventures, To Support Ecosystem

JupiterOne, a provider of cyber asset management and governance solutions, announced two additional strategic investors, Cisco Investments and Splunk Ventures. This follows JupiterOne’s recent $30M Series B funding round in May 2021 led by new investor Sapphire Ventures. Previously, JupiterOne raised $19 million in Series A funding announced in September 2020. Since September 2020, JupiterOne has raised more than $49 million.
Softwarecepro.com

Sony Electronics Announces Collaborative Alliances Program

Sony Electronics is reinforcing its commitment to the professional electronics community through its new Collaborative Alliances program. The global electronics company’s latest initiative supports alliances with key providers in the professional electronics space, and the “Collaborative Alliances” program allows Sony to offer even more compelling capabilities by providing integrated solutions through alignment with industry leaders among a variety of categories and applications.
Economysgbonline.com

HatsanUSA Announces Sales Rep Of The Year

HatsanUSA, Inc., the exclusive distributor of Hatsan airguns and Escort firearms, announced that Tim Verner, with the Don Coffey Company, Southeast, had been named HatsanUSA’s 2020 Sales Rep of the Year. “Tim aggressively seized opportunities and got placement ahead of the curve, which gave us great confidence in our 2020...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Abstrakt Marketing Acquires Sapper Consulting To Create The Largest Lead Generation Company Of Its Kind In The U.S.

ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group , the region's largest marketing company, just got bigger - and better. The company today announced the acquisition of another growing St. Louis-based firm, Sapper Consulting. The combination will enable Abstrakt to offer comprehensive integrated marketing services to more than 1,700 clients in all 50 U.S. states, and will fuel a three-year growth strategy to lead it from 500 employees and more than $58 million in revenues by the end of 2021 to about 1,000 employees and $100 million in revenues by 2023.
Kansas City, MOPhramalive.com

CROWDPHARM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TRUE MEDIA

KANSAS CITY, MO – July 21, 2021 – CrowdPharm, an independent full-service agency with one of healthcare’s largest networks of global talent, announces a strategic partnership with True Media to provide integrated, data-driven media strategy that influences customer behavior. True Media, a subsidiary of True Independent Holdings, is one of the fastest-growing integrated media strategy and communications agencies in North America.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale Of Crane Business To The Manitowoc Company For $130 Million

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) - Get Report ("H&E") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its crane business to a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) - Get Report, a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, for $130 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.
Businessboxofficepro.com

Velocity Acquires Cinema Scene Digital Media and Signage Assets from Vision Media

Velocity, a company that provides IT managed services through network management, voice and data connectivity, along with digital media displays and advertising networks, has purchased the digital media and signage assets of Cinema Scene from digital products company Vision Media, it was announced Tuesday (July 13). The asset purchase includes...
Businessboxofficepro.com

Golden Link Acquires Vision Media Concessions Business

In-cinema promotional merchandise company Golden Link announced today that it has acquired all assets of Vision Media/Cinema Scene Marketing’s theater concessions business, marking an expansion of its North America and global operations. As stated in a press release announcing the acquisition, the deal gives both Golden Link and Vision Media/Cinema...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) reported results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. During the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, the Company's net income of $23,280,000, or $2.43 per share, was 55.8% above net income of $14,943,000, or $1.55 per share, for the twelve months ended April 30, 2020. Earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 were revised, as were earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019, to reflect the required adoption of FASB ASU 2016-01 effective for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2018 and ending April 30, 2019. This change transferred unrealized gains and losses on equity securities to earnings, from comprehensive income. Shareholders' equity remains unchanged for each of the fiscal years ended April 30, 2019 and 2020. The largest factors in the increase in net income during the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, compared to the prior fiscal year, were an increase from revenues and profits interests in EAM Trust and an increase in realized capital gains on sales of equity securities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Columbia Sportswear Company Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Today, Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - Get Report released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, which includes performance highlights and progress made throughout 2020 in the three main areas of focus in its corporate responsibility strategy - empowering people, sustaining places and responsible practices. Despite a wildly challenging year, which affected...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Colas Selects Samsara For Improved Fleet Safety And Optimised Coaching

SAN FRANCISCO, and LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has partnered with Colas Ltd , an award-winning business delivering sustainable solutions for the UK's transport infrastructure, to improve fleet safety. "Samsara's technology will enable us to coach and support...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BT And Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BT and Microsoft today announced a new strategic partnership to accelerate innovation across enterprise voice, cyber security and industry-focused services in sectors from digital manufacturing to health, setting businesses in the UK and around the world back to growth. The partnership will provide users...
Jacksonville, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Johnson & Johnson Vision sales jump 70.1%

Johnson & Johnson reported big second-quarter sales gains last week in its Jacksonville-based vision care business as it rebounded from last year’s COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. However, company officials project continued strong gains in the business beyond the COVID recovery. “I expect vision to accelerate given a lot of the new...
Softwareaithority.com

Vertica Announces Vertica 11, Delivering on Vision of Unified Analytics

Major Release of Unified Analytics Platform Delivers Support For Docker Containers and Kubernetes, Advanced Machine Learning and Time Series Capabilities, and Increased Analytical Performance. At Vertica Unify 2021, Vertica announced the Vertica 11 Analytics Platform, which includes major features and enhancements to delivering unified analytics and machine learning across multi-cloud...

Comments / 0

Community Policy