Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Evaluate And Track Facial Product Companies | View Company Insights For 100 Facial Product Manufacturers And Suppliers | BizVibe

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 100+ company profiles for the facial product manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of facial products (such as facial cleansers, face masks, facial implants, etc.).

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right facial product manufacturers and suppliers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Facial Product Manufacturer and Supplier Profiles:

  • List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries
  • Risk of doing business score across four different metrics
  • List of key executives and their roles within the company
  • Company financials and general organizational information
  • Global, national, and regional competitors
  • List of key clients
  • Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact
  • Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Facial Product Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 100+ company profiles related to facial product manufacturers and suppliers on BizVibe, covering 10+ product and service categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of facial product manufacturer and supplier company profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include:

  • Face mask manufacturers
  • Facial brush manufacturers
  • Facial cleanser manufacturers
  • Facial implant manufacturers
  • Facial steamer manufacturers

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

  • Quickly discover the right suppliers
  • Create short lists and custom alerts
  • Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers
  • Send RFIs/RFPs

Learn how BizVibe helps buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/find-suppliers

Features for Sellers:

  • Target the right sales prospects
  • Qualify leads
  • Analyze buyer potential
  • API integration and data enrichment

Learn how BizVibe helps sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

ContactBizVibe Jesse MaidaEmail: jesse@bizvibe.com +1 855-897-5880Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-facial-product-companies--view-company-insights-for-100-facial-product-manufacturers-and-suppliers--bizvibe-301328567.html

SOURCE BizVibe

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Category#Api#Cleanser#B2b#Api#Infiniti Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Top 10 Companies/Manufactures/Vendors in�Pour Point Depressant Market Size By Product Analysis, Application, End-Use And Forecast To 2027

New Jersey, United States,- Global Pour Point Depressant Market by Application Area, Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and Forecast to 2027. Global Pour Point Depressant market offers inside and out examination of the market to the customers who wish to move into the most thriving business sector lately. Indeed, even with the pandemic, the Global Pour Point Depressant market has recorded critical development. To comprehend the market elements, the Global Pour Point Depressant market report offers examination of the patterns, outside components and contenders for giving a review of the multitude of components powering the market.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Film Production Company Cabin Editing Takes 8K SF at 446 Broadway

Santa Monica-based Cabin Editing Company is opening its first New York office in SoHo. The post-production video editing firm signed a 7,463-square-foot lease for the top floor of the five-story L’Atelier, a boutique office property owned and redeveloped by KPG Funds, located at 446 Broadway. Sources told Commercial Observer that...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Catalog Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with IBM, SAP SE, Oracle

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Catalog Management System Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Catalog Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsSentinel

Facial Rejuvenation Market Top leading Players, suppliers and Channel partners forecast 2021-2031

InsightSLICE has recently added the latest research report on the Global Facial Rejuvenation Market covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Facial Rejuvenation comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, technology advancements, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles, deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment and strategies.
Retailbostonnews.net

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Medical & BiotechLaw.com

Investors Claim California Biotech Company Misrepresented Product as COVID-19 Cure

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Levi & Korsinsky filed a stockholder derivative suit Monday in California Southern District Court against Sorrento Therapeutics and members of its board. The complaint arises from the company’s development of STI-1499, intended as an antibody for COVID-19. The defendants are accused of misrepresenting STI-1499 as a viable cure while it was in the early stages of pre-clinical trials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-01331, Chaudhari v. Ji et al.
Utah Stateslenterprise.com

Innovate Utah: NEW IDEAS, PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FROM UTAH COMPANIES

Synergy Science, a Pleasant Grove-based manufacturer and distributor of hydrogen water machines and electromagnetic field protection devices, has introduced the Echo Clean. , an addition to its Echo Water line of products. It is a countertop machine that company said produces a 100 percent natural cleaning solution. Synergy Science said in a release that the Echo Clean solution is 80 times more effective than bleach in killing household germs.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

The Hybrid Marketing and Production Company Redbear Takes Home an Emmy Award

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having worked with clients such as Land Rover, Jaguar, Southwest Airlines, Best Buy, Shell, Invisalign, and now UCI Health. It's fitting that Redbear was awarded Emmys® for producers PJ Haarsma and Drew Lewis on their latest commercial "Journey" for UCI Health at the Pacific Southwest Chapter Awards show on June 4th, 2021.
ElectronicsThomasNet Industrial News Room

Humanoid Robot Production Paused as Robotics Company Reassesses

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. At the end of 2016, shoppers at a pair of...
SoftwareTechRepublic

Are software-configurable products in your company's future?

Technology is increasingly allowing companies to reconfigure products on demand. Tech leaders may soon be called on to support these next-generation products. I recently purchased a new vehicle, and as one would expect in a 2021 flagship model, it is laden with technology. From the 12-inch screen in the dashboard, to fuel management software, the car is the epitome of the old "car guy" lament that modern vehicles are more computer- than combustion-driven.
Businesssantacruzworks.org

Santa Cruz Startup: New Company Name, Same Awesome Product

Santa Cruz Works recently caught up with David Conway, co-founder of SmartBins to discuss the company name change to Purcell. With a number of massive partnerships in Europe, Conway learned that a “bin” is largely identified by most Europeans as a trash can. Not an ideal representation of the their unique dispensing platform providing for food and products.
Saint Louis County, MOstlrecord.com

Man sues deodorant company, alleges false and misleading marketing of products

ST. LOUIS -- A man is suing the makers of "Degree" deodorant for false, misleading and deceptive marketing of products. Drew Huskey filed a complaint on March 8 in the St. Louis County Circuit Court against Conopco, Inc., d.b.a. "Unilever" and Does 1-10 for false, misleading and deceptive marketing practices, breach of warranty, breach of implied contract and unjust enrichment. The defendant removed the case to federal court on June 29.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Netflix Leaders Happy as ‘One-Product Company’ Amid Industry M&a Fervor

The message from Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos was crystal clear: Don’t expect Netflix to jump into the media M&a frenzy just because everyone else is. Netflix’s co-CEOs exhibited their usual cool confidence on Tuesday during a 41-minute video interview to discuss the company’s second-quarter earnings results. The numbers showed that Netflix lost 430,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada for the quarter. Its short-term global growth projections are slowing some amid the turbulence caused by the pandemic. But that is no cause for alarm in Los Gatos, executives reassured.
Electronicsaccesswdun.com

Suwanee law enforcement training company releases VR de-escalation product

InVeris Training Solutions, a Suwanee-based law enforcement and military training product manufacturer and developer, recently released a virtual reality product that aims to train law enforcement on proper de-escalation tactics. The new product is a mix of both hardware and software bundled into a package that InVeris refers to as...
EconomyBaton Rouge Business Report

Companies experimenting with ‘core hours’ to preserve productivity

As a new era of remote and in-office work begins, some companies are trying to bring definition to daily schedules—by making some hours off-limits for meetings, The Wall Street Journal reports. The strategy, called “core hours,” sets blocks of time in the workday, like between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
GamblingPosted by
The Associated Press

From Betting Shop to International Product Company: the Transformation of Parimatch Into Parimatch Tech

LIMASSOL, Cyprus--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- International sports betting company Parimatch is today announcing its evolution into ‘Parimatch Tech’ to highlight its transition from a traditional betting company to a fully digitalised and product-focused technology business. The name change is the latest step in the company’s long-term technological transformation, beginning back in 2010 when only 5% of punters were betting online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy