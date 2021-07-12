Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call Tuesday, July 20, 2021

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE: NBXG) (the "Fund") has announced a conference call with Fund Portfolio Manager Hari Ramanan and members of his team, to be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM (Eastern). During the call, the Portfolio Manager will review the Fund's investment process and provide an update and perspective on the rapidly evolving next generation connectivity investment opportunity.

Questions for the Portfolio Manager may be submitted in advance to the following email address: nbxg@nb.com. The deadline for email submission of questions is Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM (Eastern). Details for the call, including registration via WebEx and the dial-in information, will also be posted to the Neuberger Berman website, www.nb.com, in advance of the call.

Call Details:

WebEx Registration Link: https://cvent.me/2Ko1Vn Participant Dial-In (Toll Free):1-844-992-4726 Conference ID #: 173 109 7577

About The Fund

The Fund, which is advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, has an investment objective to provide capital appreciation and income. The Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount of their net asset value. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that the shares may be worth more or less than their original cost.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $402 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

NBXG Contact: Tony Maltese, 212.476.9229, AMaltese@NB.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuberger-berman-next-generation-connectivity-fund-announces-portfolio-manager-update-call-tuesday-july-20-2021-301331924.html

SOURCE Neuberger Berman

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Investment Companies#Webex#Www Nb Com#The Fund#Money Management#Pri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Alcoa worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 254,211 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,381,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Announces Pricing Of $200,000,000 Initial Public Offering

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, July 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SWAGU." Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "SWAG" and "SWAGW," respectively.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Horizon Global To Present Virtually And Host Investor Meetings At Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference August 4

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) - Get Report announced today that Terry Gohl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Richardville, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. Horizon Global's presentation is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on August 4 th on the Company website and the conference website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

The Trade Desk Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) - Get Report, a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter financial results at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Uniserve Announces Update On 7,000,000 Unit Private Placement At $0.10 Per Unit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX") approval to a thirty (30) day extension in time to file for final approval and closing of the subject placement which was announced June 8, 2021. The terms of the placement remain unchanged in that 7,000,000 Units have been offered at $0.10 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant exercisable for a period of two years from the date of distribution on a 1:1 basis at $0.12 per share during year one, and $0.15 per share during year two. Total proceeds of $700,000 will be used for working capital. The placement is anticipated to close in the next thirty days with approximately fifty per cent (50%) being taken by management and insiders of the Company. No finder's fees or commissions will be paid pursuant to this placement and it remains subject to final TSX approval.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Announces Exercise Of $22.5 Million Over-Allotment Option By Underwriters

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that the underwriters of its initial public offering exercised their over-allotment option to the extent of 2,250,000 units and purchased such units on July 28, 2021. The 17,250,000 units sold in the offering, including the 2,250,000 units subject to the over-allotment option, were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $172,500,000 to the Company.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Colfax Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 6,544,522 Shares Of Common Stock

WILMINGTON, DE, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation ("Colfax" or the "Company") (CFX) - Get Report, a leading diversified technology company, announced today the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 6,544,522 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $43.90 per share. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about August 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Rallybio Corporation Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Rallybio Corporation (Rallybio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Rallybio, are expected to be approximately $80.6 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RLYB." The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Rallybio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 930,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Rallybio.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc., (NASDAQ: VALU) reported results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. During the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, the Company's net income of $23,280,000, or $2.43 per share, was 55.8% above net income of $14,943,000, or $1.55 per share, for the twelve months ended April 30, 2020. Earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 were revised, as were earnings for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019, to reflect the required adoption of FASB ASU 2016-01 effective for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2018 and ending April 30, 2019. This change transferred unrealized gains and losses on equity securities to earnings, from comprehensive income. Shareholders' equity remains unchanged for each of the fiscal years ended April 30, 2019 and 2020. The largest factors in the increase in net income during the twelve months ended April 30, 2021, compared to the prior fiscal year, were an increase from revenues and profits interests in EAM Trust and an increase in realized capital gains on sales of equity securities.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Cloverhill Acquires Patch Of Land And Invests Significant Growth Capital

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patch Funding LLC ("Patch Funding" or the "Company"), formerly known as Patch of Land, the pre-eminent residential business purpose real estate lender, announced today a strategic asset-backed capital raise and an infusion of growth capital allowing the Company to expand its business and origination capabilities significantly.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Celyad Oncology To Announce First Half 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will report first half 2021 financial and operating results on the evening of Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
MarketsZacks.com

3 TIAA Mutual Funds That Are a Must for Your Portfolio

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors. The company has...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Galaxy Digital launches venture fund of funds with backing from Franklin Templeton

Galaxy Digital's asset management business seems to be heating up after a recent acquisition. "It's going to be a diversified asset management platform...the Blackstone of crypto," Galaxy's Scott Army said, referring to the $600 billion alternative investment management giant. On Tuesday, the firm made one of its first steps towards...
MarketsValueWalk

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies in Diversified Financials Industry

Diversified Financials include both consumer and commercially oriented companies. The companies in this industry offer a range of financial products and services, including lending products, investment options, insurance and more. The two biggest groups of companies in this industry are asset managers and credit card companies. Other groups operating in the industry are pawn brokerage, tax preparation, aircraft leasing and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the diversified financials industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy