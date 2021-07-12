OU Legend Lauren Chamberlain to Play in Monday’s Celebrity Softball Game

Former Oklahoma softball star Lauren Chamberlain is making her return to the diamond.

OU’s home run queen will participate in the 2021 Celebrity Softball Game as a part of MLB’s All-Star Weekend at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

Where, When, How to Watch MLB Celebrity Softball Game:

Monday, approximately 9 p.m. CT, ESPN

Chamberlain will take the field alongside music stars Quavo, JoJo Siwa and Steve Aoki, actors Ross Butler, Charles Melton and Anthony Mackie, MLB stars C.C. Sabathia, Hunter Pence, Larry Walker, Vinny Castilla and fellow softball legend Jenny Finch.

Chamberlain finished her collegiate softball head with the career record for home runs, smashing 95 bombs in her career as a Sooner.

The celebrity softball game airs on ESPN following the conclusion of the Home Run Derby.

The broadcast of the softball game is tentatively scheduled to start at 9 p.m.