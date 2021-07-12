Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced its plans to release financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after market close. A copy of the Company's press release will be available on the Primoris website at www.primoriscorp.com.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time (12:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time), to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results and update its financial outlook. Prepared remarks by Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties are invited to dial-in using 1-833-476-0954, or internationally at 1-236-714-2611, using access code: 9899723, or by asking for the Primoris conference call. The conference call will also be made available through a webcast in the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available Wednesday, August 4, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time for seven days. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-585-8367 or, for calls from outside the U.S., 1-416-621-4642, using access code: 9899723. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the end of the live call.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris Services Corporation is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005246/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcast#Company#Investor Relations#Primoris Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.40 million.Calix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Encompass Health's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Crissy Carlisle, Encompass Health's Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead. Crissy Carlisle -- Chief Investor Relations Officer. Thank you,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Nabors Industries (NBR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Good day, and welcome to the Q2 2021 Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to William Conroy, vice president of corporate development and investor relations. Please go ahead. William...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

The Trade Desk Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) - Get Report, a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter financial results at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Good morning, and welcome to Driven Brands second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. My name is Tamia, and I will be your operator today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Joining the call this morning are Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and chief executive officer; Tiffany Mason, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Rachel Webb, vice president of investor relations.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Humana inc (HUM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Humana Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Now I would like to welcome Ms. Amy Smith, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma'am, please go ahead. Amy Smith -- Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, and good morning....
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) - Get Report today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:. UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on August 11, 2021Fireside Chat at 12:00 pm Pacific Time (3:00 pm Eastern Time) The live webcast can be accessed under the Investor Info...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS. Shares...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Celyad Oncology To Announce First Half 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company will report first half 2021 financial and operating results on the evening of Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54 to $0.59 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the AXIS Capital second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Rohrmann, head of investor relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Comments / 0

Community Policy