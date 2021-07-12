Primoris Services Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced its plans to release financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after market close. A copy of the Company's press release will be available on the Primoris website at www.primoriscorp.com.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time (12:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time), to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results and update its financial outlook. Prepared remarks by Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session.

Interested parties are invited to dial-in using 1-833-476-0954, or internationally at 1-236-714-2611, using access code: 9899723, or by asking for the Primoris conference call. The conference call will also be made available through a webcast in the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available Wednesday, August 4, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Central Time for seven days. The phone number for the conference call replay is 1-800-585-8367 or, for calls from outside the U.S., 1-416-621-4642, using access code: 9899723. The replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the end of the live call.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris Services Corporation is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

