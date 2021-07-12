Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Village Farms Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement On Form S-3

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Village Farms International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Village Farms") (TSX: VFF) (VFF) - Get Report today announced that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the "New Registration Statement") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), for an unlimited amount of securities that may be offered from time to time in the future, replacing the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC in April 2020. Village Farms has become a "well-known seasoned issuer" (" WKSI") under SEC rules and is filing the New Registration Statement to take advantage of certain benefits only available to WKSIs.

The filing of the New Registration Statement will provide Village Farms flexibility to issue securities in one or more future offerings, including when needed to pursue strategic opportunities. The specific terms of any such offering will be described in detail in a prospectus supplement filed at the time of such offering(s). At this time, Village Farms does not have any immediate plans to offer securities under the New Registration Statement

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered under the New Registration Statement will be made solely by means of the prospectus included in the New Registration Statement and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering to be filed with the SEC.

A copy of the New Registration Statement is available on www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is one of the largest and longest-operating greenhouse growers in North America. The Company leverages decades of experience in large-scale, low-cost intensive agriculture as a vertically integrated produce supplier to pursue high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities in cannabis and CBD in North America and select markets internationally.

The Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, British-Columbia-based Pure Sunfarms, is currently one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, one of the lowest-cost greenhouse producers and one of the best-selling brands in Canada.

In the U.S., subject to compliance with all applicable U.S. federal and state laws, Village Farms is pursuing a strategy to become a leading developer and supplier of branded and white-labeled CBD products targeting major retailers and consumer packaged goods companies. Village Farms has one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country and is strategically positioned to utilize its agricultural experience and Pure Sunfarms' operational and product expertise, to pursue potential high-THC cannabis opportunities as legally permitted to do so.

Internationally, Village Farms evaluates and targets select, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region through its investment in Australia-based Altum International.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This press release also contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

We refer to such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information collectively as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may relate to the Company's future outlook or financial position and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, expansion plans, litigation, projected production, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes, plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for the Company, the greenhouse vegetable industry or the cannabis industry are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as "outlook", "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "try", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", "objectives", or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks that may include, but are not limited to our ability to continue our greenhouse growing operations at current scale, cost and our ability related to continue to be a vertically integrated produce supplier and legal, financial and regulatory risks related to pursuing high-value, high growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities in cannabis and CBD in North America and select markets internationally, our ability to maintain low costs and market-leading position in Canada. Our strategy to pursue a leading position as a developer and supplier of branded and white-labeled CBD products targeting major retailers and consumer packaged goods companies and the pursuit of potential high-THC cannabis opportunities are subject to risks associated with the legal status of the cannabis business; risks relating to obtaining additional financing, including our dependence upon credit facilities; potential difficulties in achieving and/or maintaining profitability; variability of product pricing; risks inherent in the cannabis, hemp and agricultural businesses, existing and new governmental regulations, regulatory compliance and licenses and changes in our regulatory requirements; risks related to rules and regulations at the U.S. federal (Food and Drug Administration and United States Department of Agriculture), state and municipal levels with respect to produce and hemp; retail consolidation, technological advances and other forms of competition; transportation disruptions; product liability and other potential litigation; retention of key executives; labor issues; uninsured and underinsured losses; vulnerability to rising energy costs; environmental, health and safety risks, foreign exchange exposure, risks associated with cross-border trade; difficulties in managing our growth; restrictive covenants under our credit facilities; natural catastrophes; the ongoing and developing COVID-19 pandemic; and tax risks.

The Company has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause the Company's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the factors contained in the Company's filings with securities regulators, including this press release. In particular, we caution you that our forward-looking statements are subject to the ongoing and developing circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have a material adverse effect on our business, operations and future financial results.

When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/village-farms-files-universal-shelf-registration-statement-on-form-s-3-301331943.html

SOURCE Village Farms International, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registration Statement#Village Farms#Sec#Sedar#Company#Canadian#British#Altum International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Industryresourceworld.com

Kenorland Minerals Announces Option of the Rupert Lithium Project to Li-FT Power Ltd.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD)(FSE:3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Li-FT Power Ltd. (“Li-FT”), a private British Columbia company pursuant to which Li-FT has been granted the sole and exclusive option (the “Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Rupert property (the “Property”), located near James Bay, Quebec.
BusinessBusiness Insider

O3 Mining Acquires a 100% Interest In The Denain-Pershing Property At East Cadillac

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled the conditions of the option agreement with Renforth Resources Inc. ("Renforth") on the Denain-Pershing property ("Property") to earn-in an 80% ownership interest in the Property, and has purchased the remaining 20% interest in the Property, and now holds a 100% interest in the Property.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Cybin Receives Final Approval To Commence Trading On The NYSE American On Or About August 5

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (" Cybin" or the " Company"), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange (" NYSE American"). The Company expects its common shares will open for trading on the NYSE American on or about August 5, 2021, under the symbol "CYBN".
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Form S-4 Registration Statement For Proposed Merger Of Net Element With Mullen Automotive Is Declared Effective By The SEC

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) (" Net Element" or the "Company"), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments, announced today that in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Mullen Automotive, Inc. ("Mullen"), a privately-held Southern California-based electric vehicle (EV) company (the "Merger") the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-256166) (the "Registration Statement") was declared "effective" by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 26, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Shopify files for mixed shelf offering of up to $10 bln with SEC

July 27 (Reuters) - Shopify has filed for an up to $10 billion mixed shelf offering, which gives Canada’s most valuable company the flexibility to raise funds by the issuance of a range of securities, including debt and equity, the company said on Tuesday. Ottawa-based Shopify, which is Canada’s largest...
BusinessBusiness Insider

LQwD Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Lightning Network focused company, LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. The base...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Canada Nickel Closes C$12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced "bought deal" brokered private placement of an aggregate of 2,981,000 "flow-through shares" of the Company ("FT Shares"), at an issue price of C$4.10 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$12,222,100, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' 15% over-allotment option (the "Offering").
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sun Peak Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Sun Peak') (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) reports that the Company's common shares are eligible for delivery and depository services with the Depository Trust Company (the 'DTC') to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered 'DTC eligible'. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Cytek BioSciences, Inc. For: Jul 22 Filed by: Dion Gisele

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The shares subject to the option vest as follows: 1/24th of the shares subject to the option shall vest monthly over two years from March 31, 2021. /s/ Valerie Barnett, Attorney-in-Fact...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

GAMCO To File A New $500 Million Shelf Registration Tomorrow

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO") (GBL) - Get Report announced that it will be filing a new $500 million shelf registration statement to replace the previously expired $500 million shelf. The shelf will allow the Company to issue common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, convertible stock, warrants, and rights. In addition, the Company announced today that it expects to report second quarter 2021 diluted earnings in the range of $0.62 to $0.66 per share versus $0.42 per share for the second quarter of 2020.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Portillo's Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portillo's Hot Dogs, LLC ("Portillo's") today announced that Portillo's, Inc. has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Everside Health Files Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

DENVER, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everside Health Group, Inc. ("Everside") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Everside intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EVSD."
BusinessBusiness Insider

New Pacific Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE-A: NEWP) is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Registration Statement"). The Prospectus is expected to provide the Company with a flexible and efficient approach for completing future financings.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Peridot Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Extraordinary General Meeting Date For Proposed Business Combination With Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("Peridot") (PDAC) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), filed by Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Newco") in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between Peridot and Li-Cycle Corp. ("Li-Cycle").
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy