Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) - Get Report ("Hilltop"), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, July 23, 2021. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review second quarter 2021 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop's Investor Relations website ( http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings' broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2021, Hilltop employed approximately 5,025 people and operated approximately 410 locations in 47 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005807/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
35K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilltop Holdings Inc#Webcast#Holding Company#Financial Services#Plainscapital Bank#Hilltop Holdings#Hilltop Securities Inc#Hilltop Holdings#Plainscapital Com#Primelending Com#Hilltopsecurities Com#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.65 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $843.56 Million

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to post $843.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.55 million and the lowest is $840.57 million. Cabot reported sales of $518.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Hawaiian Holdings, inc (HA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Hawaiian Holdings, inc (NASDAQ:HA) Greetings, and welcome to Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Alanna James, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin. Alanna James -- Managing Director, Investor Relations. Thank you, Doug. Hello,...
Financial Reportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Stifel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $198.1 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had earnings of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.70 per share. The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS. Shares...
modernreaders.com

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Good morning, and welcome to Driven Brands second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. My name is Tamia, and I will be your operator today. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Joining the call this morning are Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and chief executive officer; Tiffany Mason, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Rachel Webb, vice president of investor relations.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Research Analysts Set Expectations for EverCommerce Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EverCommerce in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Fathom Holdings Inc. To Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Wednesday, August 11, 2021

CARY, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc.(Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced it will release its 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Matinas BioPharma To Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2021 Financial And Operational Results On August 10, 2021

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) delivery platform, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss operational and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. Q2-2021 Earnings Call and Webcast Notice

CNW/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in hemp extract wellness products, will report its second quarter results on August 12, 2021 before the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Centene Corporation (CNC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Good day and welcome to the Centene Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Neidorff, Chairman, CEO, and President. Please go ahead, sir. Jennifer Gilligan -- Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations. This...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $551.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.40 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy